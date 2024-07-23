WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home SUN@5 The Brain Change Program + Christmas in July

SUN@5 The Brain Change Program + Christmas in July

wbfj-verne
July 23, 2024

The Brain Change Program: 6 Steps to Renew Your Mind and Transform Your Life

Become the person God created you to be.

In The Brain Change Program, Dr. Alan Weissenbacher merges neuroscience with biblical wisdom and leads you through his six-step program to achieve lasting, meaningful change. When we think of self-improvement, our minds often turn to dieting, exercise, or productivity hacks. But without understanding how the mind works, these improvements are unlikely to stick.

-gain control over destructive thoughts and behaviors,

-redesign your prayer life,

-cultivate Christlike character.    https://www.brainchangeprogram.com/

 

 

‘Christmas in July’ Joel McIver with Senior Services Senior Services is collecting personal hygiene items for senior adults across Winston-Salem and Forsyth County – with your generosity, through July 31.  Details at www.seniorservicesinc.org

 

Life saving tips while in public spaces with T.C. Evans, Gatekeepers Training LLC

Church Safety Team consultant, former law enforcement (30 years), certified firearms instructor *Gatekeepers Training LLC   Call (336) 309-3187  https://www.facebook.com/gatekeeperstraining/

 

Tommy shares timely information if or when a situation happens.  Anyone can be at risk in a crowd. Knowing what to do can be a life saver!!

Pay attention, look around and be aware of your surroundings at all times.

Get low, take cover + get to an exit quickly. Call law enforcement

Stroller and young children

Tips for teens / Youth group leaders

Act Quickly, Don’t pause.

Map out your surroundings.

Have an ‘exit’ plan and a meeting location if separated

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 28, 2024) Listen now…

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
July 24, 2024

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
July 24, 2024

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
July 24, 2024

Self-Care = Physical and Spiritual Balance

wbfj-verne
July 24, 2024

Tuesday News for July 23, 2024

wbfj-verne
July 23, 2024

Red Cross Blood Drives (July 22 – July 29, 2024)

wbfj-verne
July 22, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.