SUN@5 The Brain Change Program + Christmas in July

The Brain Change Program: 6 Steps to Renew Your Mind and Transform Your Life

Become the person God created you to be.

In The Brain Change Program, Dr. Alan Weissenbacher merges neuroscience with biblical wisdom and leads you through his six-step program to achieve lasting, meaningful change. When we think of self-improvement, our minds often turn to dieting, exercise, or productivity hacks. But without understanding how the mind works, these improvements are unlikely to stick.

-gain control over destructive thoughts and behaviors,

-redesign your prayer life,

-cultivate Christlike character. https://www.brainchangeprogram.com/

‘Christmas in July’ Joel McIver with Senior Services Senior Services is collecting personal hygiene items for senior adults across Winston-Salem and Forsyth County – with your generosity, through July 31. Details at www.seniorservicesinc.org

Life saving tips while in public spaces with T.C. Evans, Gatekeepers Training LLC

Church Safety Team consultant, former law enforcement (30 years), certified firearms instructor *Gatekeepers Training LLC Call (336) 309-3187 https://www.facebook.com/gatekeeperstraining/

Tommy shares timely information if or when a situation happens. Anyone can be at risk in a crowd. Knowing what to do can be a life saver!!

Pay attention, look around and be aware of your surroundings at all times.

Get low, take cover + get to an exit quickly. Call law enforcement

Stroller and young children

Tips for teens / Youth group leaders

Act Quickly, Don’t pause.

Map out your surroundings.

Have an ‘exit’ plan and a meeting location if separated

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 28, 2024)