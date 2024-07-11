Senior Services: Christmas in July

With your generosity, Senior Service will collect personal hygiene items and distribute ‘care packages’ to senior adults they serve across Forsyth County.

Wanna participate?

Just drop off personal care items at any Piedmont Federal Savings branch location in Forsyth County or at Senior Services on Shorefair Drive (near the WS Fairgrounds) now thru July 31.

Check out the list of items needed or simply make a monetary gift today at www.seniorservicesinc.org

Aging with dignity and living with purpose. Helping older adults in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County area to remain at home.

Joel McIver, VP of Communication and Engagement with Senior Services