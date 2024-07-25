Thursday News for July 25, 2024

Christmas in July. Today is July 25…five months till Christmas Day.

National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is November 18-25, 2024. Good News: You can build a ‘shoebox’ ONLINE, right now! Details at samaritanspurse.org https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/

A ‘Flood Watch’ continues for the Piedmont Triad.

Showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall possible. http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

*Flash Flooding may occur in urban areas as well as creeks + streams.

REMINDER: When using your windshield wipers, keep your headlights ON.

It helps other drivers to see YOU better! And it’s the law!

Traffic Alert: The posted speed limit is not a suggestion…

Law Enforcement are out in force this week during the ‘Speed Wrecks Lives’ campaign, created to ‘help reduce speeding and prevent car accidents’.

FACT: Speeding accounts for 25% of all traffic-related fatalities nationwide.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/

Southwest Airlines is getting rid of open seating

Southwest Airlines is shifting to assigned seats for the first time – ever -a change that will allow the low-fare carrier to charge a premium for some seats on its planes. CNN

The 58th annual AAU Junior Olympics, the largest multi-sport event for youth in the United States, is back in the Triad -now through Aug. 3. The Greensboro Coliseum will host nine of the 12 sports, while the Greensboro Aquatic Center hosts swimming and North Carolina A&T hosts track and field. Field hockey will hold matches at Kentner Stadium on the Wake Forest campus in Winston-Salem.

https://journalnow.com/sports/greensboro-triad-to-host-58th-aau-junior-olympic-games/article_1ca35e95-dbf5-517b-bec4-0699b6a0592b.html?utm

Countdown to the Summer Games in Paris.

But, some events are happening BEFORE the opening ceremonies this Friday (July 26) including soccer and rugby events which started yesterday. Archery and handball begin TODAY (July 25). The Olympic games run Friday (July 26) through August 11th.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/7/23/all-to-know-about-the-paris-olympics-2024-schedule-sports-venues-dates#:

With 5 months till Christmas, the Hallmark Channel has announced that Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, will be cast in its upcoming Christmas film, “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.” Wonder if there will be a Taylor Swift appearance…?

https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/15/entertainment/donna-kelce-hallmark-christmas-movie/index.htm

Christmas in July! Senior Service is collecting personal hygiene items for senior adults across Forsyth County – with your generosity. Wanna participate?

Just drop off personal care items at any Piedmont Federal Savings branch location in Forsyth County or at Senior Services on Shorefair Drive (near the WS Fairgrounds) now thru July 31. Details at www.seniorservicesinc.org