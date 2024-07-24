WHAT'S NEW
Build a Shoebox ONLINE / Operation Christmas Child

wbfj-verne
July 24, 2024

National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is November 18-25, 2024

Good News: You can build a ‘shoebox’ ONLINE, right now!

Details at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/

 

