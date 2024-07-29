Monday News for July 29, 2024

REMINDER: Keep your headlights ON, when using your windshield wipers. It helps other drivers to see YOU better! And it’s the law!

Today is national Chicken Wing Day

According to the National Chicken Council, Americans eat 24 wings a month.

‘Wing’ deals available today at East Coast Wings, Buffalo Wild Wings and Popeyes!

*Popeyes is running a BOGO ($1 deal) on Boneless Wings or Bone-in Wings TODAY.

https://www.today.com/food/restaurants/national-chicken-wing-day-deals-2024-rcna163559

‘A tragic loss’. Three family members of the southern Gospel group The Nelons (KNEE-lens) passed away in a plane crash in Wyoming on Friday. The plane was en route to Seattle to join the ‘Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska’. There were 7 people on board, with no survivors. The NTSB is investigating the incident.

*The Nelons are members of the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame as well as multi-time Dove Awards winners.

https://gospelmusic.org/news/gospel-music-mourns-the-nelons-tragically-lost-in-plane-crash

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, July 29, 2024

Calvary Baptist Church in King = 3pm-7pm

Liberty Wesleyan Church in Summerfield = 2:30pm – 7pm

Gospel Baptist Church in Archdale = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is November 18-25, 2024

Good News: You can build a ‘shoebox’ ONLINE, right now!

Details at samaritanspurse.org https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/

Christmas in July! Senior Service is collecting personal hygiene items for senior adults across Forsyth County – with your generosity. Wanna participate?

Just drop off personal care items at any Piedmont Federal Savings branch location in Forsyth County or at Senior Services on Shorefair Drive (near the WS Fairgrounds) now thru July 31. Details at www.seniorservicesinc.org

90% = That’s the percentage of early dementia cases that can be detected with an Alzheimer’s blood test, a new study found.

Seems that researchers are ‘one step closer’, but don’t expect blood tests for Alzheimer’s to routinely pop up in your primary doctor’s office anytime soon. More research is needed.

*For now, we all can get regular exercise, eat a Mediterranean-style diet and treat vascular risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes. https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/28/health/alzheimer-blood-test-p-tau-217-wellness/index.html?utm_term=1722251828094b06938777a28&utm

At the Box Office. Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” has surpassed $200 million in US ticket sales, making it the biggest opening weekend for an R-rated movie.

*This film is NOT family friendly. Check out the latest review from Focus on the Family’s Plugged In’. https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/deadpool-and-wolverine-2024/

UPDATE: Summer Games in Paris (9:30am)

Team USA has earned 12 metals (China 9…France 9)

Men’s basketball: LeBron James led Team USA to a solid start against Serbia on Sunday. Simone Biles fought through a calf injury in a triumphant return to Olympic gymnastics. Haley Batten made a name for herself by earning a silver medal in mountain biking for the best finish ever by an American rider.

Monday happenings…

The U.S. women’s basketball team will face Japan (3pm this afternoon)

Lots of tennis action: Nadal taking on Djokovic in tennis.

Coco Gauff plays later today.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/paris-olympics-what-to-watch-july-29/61723025

LIVE Olympic News: https://www.nbcnews.com/sports/olympics/live-blog/olympics-2024-opening-ceremony-live-updates-rcna162617

Team USA: Shining for Jesus in Paris.

From track and field’s Anna Hall and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to wrestler Aaron Brooks and gymnast Brody Malone, ‘faith’ is sure to be on display at the Summer Olympics. Check out the Sports Spectrum link highlighting Christian athletes competing at the Summer Games on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://www2.cbn.com/faith/prayer-link?utm_source=news&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=news-eu-newsquickstart&utm_content=20240724-10554895&inid=8ef1e8ee-02b9-47db-abc6-6b9446376546&mot=049259

Krispy Kreme’s new sweet treats will take our ‘taste buds’ on a flavor-filled adventure to Paris. Three new doughnuts inspired by classic French flavors including Crème Brûlée, Double Chocolate Éclair, and Raspberry / Vanilla Crème.

www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/sports/olympics/krispy-kreme-unveils-new-parisian-themed-donuts-ahead-of-2024-olympics/