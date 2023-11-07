WHAT'S NEW
Home Christmas Celebrations!!

Christmas Celebrations!!

wbfj-kurt
November 7, 2023

 

 

THE NUTCRACKER
Smith Civic Center (Lexington)

Saturday, December 2 @ 2:00 & 7:00pm

Presented by CrossMovement Dance

Tickets: $10.00 (General Seating)  /  $20.00 (VIP Seating)
(704) 783-5073

 

