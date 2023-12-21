Thursday News for December 21, 2023

4 days until Christmas

Just a reminder: ‘Stressed’ is just ‘desserts’ spelled backwards!

Today is the first (official) day of WINTER. Just 13 Mondays away til Spring (Spring begins on Tuesday, March 19, 2024). Winter Solstice = the shortest day and longest night of the year.

Rejoicing in what God has done in 2023 and what He will do into the New Year!

‘Dreaming of a White Christmas’? Computer forecast models show NO major snowstorms in the final days leading up to Christmas, according to the

FOX Forecast Center. But weather can change, right?? 😊

Holiday Shipping deadline dates for arrival before Christmas…

FedEx and UPS shipping deadline TODAY (Dec 21).

*With Christmas falling on a Monday this year, NO overnight delivery from FedEx on Christmas Eve. www.cnet.com/home/holiday-shipping-deadlines-for-2023-when-do-you-need-to-ship-christmas-packages/

RECALL: Toyota is recalling around 1 million vehicles over a front passenger side ‘airbag sensor glitch’ in the front passenger seat that could cause airbags not to deploy. The recall involves numerous 2020 – 2021 Toyota and Lexus models including the Toyota Camry, Rav4 and Sienna. Owners will be notified by February 2024… www.cnn.com/2023/12/20/cars/toyota-recalls-1-million-vehicles-airbag-sensor-issue/index.html

Scooter-sharing company ‘Bird’ has filed for bankruptcy, with the aim to sell its US operations. Bird became a global brand when it started stocking its scooters on city sidewalks back in 2017.

Just a reminder: Visitor restrictions are now in place at most area hospitals due to the increased spread of respiratory viruses such as flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

A dose of common sense. Health officials stressing that if you become sick,

stay home! Basic hygiene such as hand washing, covering your nose and mouth when coughing, even masking goes a long way to staying healthy during the holidays!

American Red Cross: Local blood drives happening on Thursday (Dec 21)

Jerry Long YMCA (S. Peace Haven Rd, Clemmons) = 10:30 – 3pm

Memorial UMC in Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Cornerstone Baptist Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

*Now thru Jan 5th donors will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App

Reminder: Have your car battery checked (especially if its 3 years old or older)

Check those wiper blades. Check your tires (for proper inflation)

Jingle in the Jungle? Enjoy the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro for only $5 dollars general admission through Friday (Dec 22). Hours are 9am till 4pm. www.NCzoo.org

Candlelight Christmas at the Cross hosted by FaithFest (N Wilkesboro)

TONIGHT (Dec 21) Service starts at 6:30pm https://www.facebook.com/FaithFestNC/

-Dress warmly. Bring a chair. Parking on site. Coffee and hot chocolate available for purchase. Tram rides for the family following the service

Homeless Persons’ Memorial events planned for today…

A time to remember homeless individuals who are no longer with us, bringing attention to the tragedy of homelessness – around the Winter Solstice (longest night).

*5:30pm this evening = A Homeless Persons’ Memorial Walk is planned by local

nonprofits at City Hall (Washington Street) in Greensboro.

*FYI: Samaritan Ministries held there Homeless Persons’ Memorial service at

their location on NW Blvd in Winston-Salem.

Local News…

King Drug: The grill is back OPEN! Normal Hours: Monday to Friday 9am-3pm.

The old Bill & Leah’s Ice Cream property in Kernersville has been sold for $1.2 million to a Greensboro restaurant group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing (Winston-Salem Journal).

Myfrii (my-fry) is now Sammy’s Sliders

*Same location (Burke Mill at Stratford in Winston-Salem) sammyssliders.com

*Kinda the same great menu. Source: Michael Hastings (WS Journal)

Glass vase bought at a Goodwill store just sold for ‘a lot of money’?

When Jessica Vincent stopped at a Goodwill in Richmond, Virginia, a glass vase caught her eye immediately. The 13-inch heavy vase was wrapped in burgundy and green brushstrokes. On the bottom, she noticed the etching of a single word: Murano. The $3.99 vase ultimately sold for a staggering $107,100 dollars.

What about those Holiday leftovers? The USDA suggests eating refrigerated leftovers within 3 to 4 days of preparation. You can FREEZE most leftovers within a few days.

Reminder: Two hours is the limit that refrigerated items should be left out on the table at room temperature! *When in doubt, throw it out!!

College Bowl games of interest

Saturday, DEC 23

Duke VS Troy at noon

Coastal Carolina vs San Jose State 10:30pm

Wednesday, DEC 27

UNC (Tarheels) vs West Virginia 5:30pm

Thursday, DEC 28

NC State vs Kansas State 5:45pm

Friday, DEC 29

Clemson vs Kentucky (noon)

Monday, January 1st

Liberty vs Oregon