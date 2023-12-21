S@5: Christmas Blessing 2023 revisited

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ, three unique stories of families nominated by you for our WBFJ Christmas Blessing.

Continue to pray for these dear families… Finney family of Reidsville Alcantera family of Winston-Salem McAlexander family of Stuart, Virginia

Verne and Bonnie (WBFJ) guide you along our ‘Blessing’ journey for 2023. Listen now…

From pain and perseverance to hurt and healing. Personal testimonies of unforeseen struggles and hardship. Yet, all receiving the assurance that Jesus loves them. That God will never leave them or forsake them. Friends and family are forever praying and encouraging them. God is still working for His good in their lives. God’s provision (His daily Manna) to carry them through every situation.

Matthew 25:35 – 40 Jesus talking to his disciples saying… “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.’ I tell you the truth, whatever you did for one of the least of these…you did for me.’

“Be joyful in hope, patient in trouble, and persistent in prayer. Supply the needs of the saints. Extend hospitality to strangers.” Romans 12:12-13 International Standard Version

Finney family of Reidsville nominated by Becky Parker. Juliette has experienced two major health events this year, which resulted in her losing her job & insurance. As a result of an ulcer on Juliette’s foot, she had to have a portion of her foot removed. Back in September, she suffered a stroke, which left her partially paralyzed on her left side. The family has difficulty paying for food and basic necessities.

Alcantera family of Winston-Salem nominated by Brandon and Lauren Bost. Esther and her family are part of a local Christian Hispanic church where Esther’s father is the pastor. Esther and Pedro have 3 children. Pedro was detained over the summer and is now in jail facing the possibility of deportation. Pedro has been able to share Jesus with fellow inmates. Pray for God’s intervention in this dead family’s situation.

McAlexander family of Stuart, Virginia nominated by Susan Norman. The McAlexander family has had a lot of ‘trauma’ this past year. Pam (the grandmother) is now raising her two granddaughters – a 6th grader and another in college. Pam’s 43 year old daughter (the girls’ mom) passed away unexpectantly back in September. Their dad died (suicide) close to a year ago. This family truly needs your prayers!

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (December 24, 2023)