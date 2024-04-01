Monday News

According to State Highway Officials, the Long-awaited Widening of Reidsville Road to Four Lanes will get under way after the awarding of a contract on May 28th for the first phase of work. The changes will be between the intersection with Old Greensboro Road in Winston-Salem and a reworked intersection east of Walkertown at Vance and Belews Creek roads. The Highway will remain open during the work, but Officials say motorists can expect the usual inconveniences of construction which may take at least four years to carry out, Ivey said.

The University of North Carolina system is looking to raise minimum requirements that were put in place during the covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, 16 universities including UNC chapel hill and NC State waived the requirement to send in SAT and ACT test scores with your college application. But that could all change. The University of North Carolina system is weighing two options. One would keep tests optional. And, another would require students to send in tests scores if their GPA fell between 2.5 or 2.8. While some worry about equity within the admissions process, the change is still gaining support.

What to BUY in April: Clearance EASTER Goodies… Cookware… Athletic Shoes… Air Conditioners… Spring Apparel… Gardening Gear… Home Improvement Supplies… Secondhand Treasures… Early Mother’s Day Gifts…

Water Beads, the popular children’s toy, are back in the news after New Safety Warnings. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says two brands contain a dangerous toxin. An earlier concern was brought to light that due to the “Grow in Water” factor, the Water Beads were a Choking Hazard. Now, the discovery of this Toxin apparently brings the threat of possible damage to the Nervous and Reproductive System. Amazon is offering Refunds for any of the beads sold on their sight, otherwise Consumer Reports recommends immediately throwing them out. Put them in a sealed container and toss them in the trash.

Kia is recalling more than 427,000 of its Telluride SUVs due to a defect that may cause the cars to roll away while they’re parked. According to documents the intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft of certain 2020-2024 Tellurides may not be fully engaged. Over time, this can lead to “unintended vehicle movement” while the cars are in park — increasing potential crash risks. Owner Notification Letters are set to be mailed out on May 15th, with Dealer Notification beginning a few days prior.

Two Small Earthquakes rattled parts of North Carolina Saturday night.

Both quakes were in Surry County with the first, a 2.3 magnitude, hitting at 7:48pm in the North Carolina-Virginia border region. Residents felt the shaking more than nine miles from the center of the quake. A second smaller earthquake hit less than an hour later about 5 miles east of Lowgap or nearly 20 miles west of Mount Airy. No damage reported.

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Mostly Cloudy … High 84

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy … Low 63

Tomorrow: Continued Mostly Cloudy … High 84