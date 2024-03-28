Thursday News for March 28, 2024

Tree pollen HIGH range. Grass pollen MODERATE range https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Passion Week Timeline – Today is Maundy Thursday

Jesus and the Disciples prepare for Passover in the Upper Room (The Last Supper), then to the Garden of Gethsemane and the Betrayal of Jesus.

*Maundy is translated as ‘mandate’ or ‘command’…

“And (Jesus) took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and gave it to them, saying, ‘This is my body, which is given for you. Do this in remembrance of me.’ And likewise, the cup after they had eaten, saying, ‘This cup that is poured out for you is the new covenant in my blood.” Luke 22:19-20

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Thursday, March 28, 2024

Westchester Country Day School in High Point = 10-2pm

United Way of Greater High Point (Phillips Avenue) = 11 – 3pm

South Fork Church of Christ (Keating Drive) WS = 3pm – 7pm

Good Friday, March 29, 2024

Germanton Elementary School (Hwy #8) = 10 – 2:30pm

Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024

Vietnamese Baptist Church (Furniture Avenue) Jamestown = 9am – 3pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App / 1-800-RED CROSS

Local: Continue to pray for Captain Ronnie Metcalf, the Lexington Firefighter who was badly injured early Tuesday morning while battling a housefire in Lexington.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/lexington-firefighter-seriously-injured-during-house-fire-tuesday/article

Update from Baltimore. Divers recovered the bodies of two of six construction workers. The US Coast Guard has now shifted to a ‘salvage operation’. The Maryland governor urging continued prayers for the families affected by that bridge collapse in Baltimore.

“Ahead of the collision, the ship’s crew notified officials with a “mayday” call that allowed authorities to stop traffic on the bridge before impact, likely saving lives’

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore

www.cnn.com/us/live-news/baltimore-bridge-collapse-03-26-24-intl-hnk/index.html

Former U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman of Connecticut passed away on Wednesday due to complications from a fall. Lieberman was 82.

https://myfox8.com/news/former-senator-joe-lieberman-democrats-vp-pick-in-2000-dead-at-82/

The High Point Rockers are hosting a Job Fair this afternoon from 5-7pm on-site at the Catalyst Club. Seasonal positions include Ticket takers, concessions, guest services, retail shop…even game day mascots! :0 www.facebook.com/HighPointBaseball

Boys of Summer: Major League baseball action officially begins today…

But some games have been postponed due to rain: Phillies vs. Braves…Mets-Brewers

www.usatoday.com/story/sports/mlb/2024/03/27/mlb-opening-day-games-postponed-phillies-braves-mets-brewers/73121644007/

March Madness: Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament

SWEET 16 Thursday night games include…

7pm = Clemson vs Arizona… 9:40pm = UNC vs Alabama

Friday night games include…

7pm = NC State vs Marquette… 9:40pm = Duke vs Houston www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaab/2024/03/28/march-madness-games-today-ncaa-tournament-sweet-16-matchups-thursday

FREE MULCH: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities

Free leaf mulch pickup for Forsyth County homeowners starting this Friday and Saturday

*March 29 (Fri) March 30 (Sat) from 8am – 3pm.

April 6 and April 13 (both Saturdays) 8am – 3pm.

Location: The Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility in Rural Hall.

The mulch will be loaded into your vehicle by utilities division employees.

If your vehicle doesn’t have a tarp or cover, you will not be able to get any mulch.

*For more information, go to cityofws.org/leafmulch

STEM-related scholarships. Cypress Creek Renewables will award $1,000 scholarships to five graduating seniors attending schools in Davidson County for tuition, housing, or books and materials at an accredited university or college.

The deadline to apply is next Monday, April 1.

More information at ccrenew.com/scholarships.

www.the-dispatch.com/news/education/davidson-county-students-eligible-for-renewable-energy-scholarships/article

Traffic Alert: OCRACOKE ISLAND

Portions of Highway 12 on the north side of Ocracoke Island remain closed until noon Saturday because of ‘sand and over wash’. Ferry service between Hatteras and Ocracoke will remain suspended until the highway reopens. NC DOT https://www.wral.com/story/nc-12-closed-on-ocracoke-island-due-to-coastal-storm-high-surf/21349300/

The State Board of Elections voted unanimously on Tuesday to certify counts for scores of ballot items from the March 5th Primary. The March 5th statewide voter primary turnout was 24.1% of registered voters, which is lower than the March 2020 primary. There will be a Primary ‘run-off’ on May 14 for a handful of races.

www.wfdd.org/story/north-carolina-elections-board-finalizes-results-primary-marked-new-voter-id-rules

Krispy Kreme coming to the Golden Arches?

McDonald’s will start serving Krispy Kreme doughnuts in stores across the nation.

There will only be three varieties of Krispy Kreme doughnuts served including:

Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled.

https://journalnow.com/news/nation-world/business/krispy-kreme-doughnuts-are-coming-to-mcdonald-s/article

“Let’s make America Pray again”?

In a video posted earlier in the week, Former President Trump is urging his supporters to buy his “God Bless the USA Bible”. For $59.99, you get a ‘patriotic induced King James translation Bible, that includes copies of the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence and the Pledge of Allegiance, as well as a handwritten chorus of “God Bless the USA” by singer Lee Greenwood.

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/donald-trump-selling-60-god-bless-usa-bibles-ahead-easter

https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-selling-bibles-christians-fury-1883972