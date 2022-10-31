Halloween Alternatives
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
This Monday, October 31 (5:00 – 7:00pm)
Also, Activities for the Kids & more!
For more info: (336) 945-3706
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
Mt. Pleasant Church (Thomasville)
This Monday, October 31 (5:30 – 8:00pm)
Also, Hot Dog Supper, Hayrides & more!
For more info: (336) 475-6757
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
Brookstown United Methodist Church (Pfafftown)
This Monday, October 31 (6:00 – 7:30pm)
Also, Chicken Stew, Games, Hayrides & more!
For more info: (336) 945-3029
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
Collide Church (Yadkinville)
This Monday, October 31 (6:00 – 8:00pm)
Also, Inflatables, Food Trucks & more!
For more info: (336) 677-2583