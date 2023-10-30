Monday News for October 30, 2023

Major ‘cool down’ on the way for ‘most’ of the work week… *Average HIGH temp should be around 68 degrees 😊

AAA: Prepping your Vehicle for cooler weather

Check your tires. Make sure they are properly inflated.

If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

Today is Candy Corn day.

Close to 25 million pounds of candy corn is produced annually in the US.

Carving Turnips???

People in Ireland and Scotland originally used turnips as lanterns on October 31st.

American Red Cross: Donors of all blood types are urgently needed.

Local Blood drives this week…

MON (OCT 30) Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden (S Main in Kville) = 11am – 3:30pm

WED (NOV 1) WF Wellbeing Center (WS) 1:30pm – 6:30pm

THURS (Nov 2) The Crossing Church (North Main Campus- Kville) = 3-7pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Chick-fil-A is ‘test marketing’ burgers and bone-in wings?

CFA recently opened “Little Blue Menu,” a virtual restaurant concept that allows fans to order Chick-fil-A classics alongside bone-in wings, burgers and more via digital ordering only. Little Blue Menu College Park is open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. More info at www.littlebluemenu.com https://www.chewboom.com/2023/10/23/chick-fil-a-tests-burgers-and-bone-in-wings-at-little-blue-menu-virtual-restaurant-in-college-park-md/

Study: A traditional Chinese martial art called Tai Chi (TIE-CHEE) has been shown “to slow the progression of Parkinson’s disorder in a select group of senior citizens”. Plus, patients who already had the debilitating disorder – and who took up Tai Chi – required lower doses of medication. *Parkinson’s (for which there is no cure) is the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world. The number of those affected is projected to reach 1.2 million in the US (and nearly five million in China) by 2030.

Source: BMJ Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery and Psychiatry. www.goodnewsnetwork.org/tai-chi-can-curb-parkinsons-disease-symptoms-for-years-and-lower-needed-drug-doses-study/

Mast General Store is respectfully collecting worn and tattered US flags through this Wednesday (Nov 1). The worn flags will be properly ‘retired’ during a ceremony at their location on N Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem on Veterans Day (November 11) at 10:30am.

October is National Fire Safety Month

50% of residential fires originate from an unattended cook top (stove)!!

Locally, fire crews respond to a ‘house fire’ every 36 hours (on average)

Safety Tips on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.nfpa.org/News-and-Research/

NOTE: Check your battery-powered smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors this weekend – as we Fall back (or turn our ‘clocks back’) one hour Saturday night!

Matt Maher along with Jon Reddick (The Stories I Tell Myself Tour) coming to Pinedale Christian Church on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem this Friday evening (Nov 3) at 7pm. https://pinedale.church/Matt-Maher-Concert-2023

Thanks to Daniel Baranowski (Worship Arts Minister) with Pinedale Christian Church for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show this morning!

Greensboro Police Department is recruiting – civilian traffic investigators?

The department is looking to hire five people to perform non-emergency traffic safety duties including “assisting stranded motorists, directing traffic, and investigating property damage-only crashes. (No, the five will not be allowed to issue citations). Candidates selected will be required to take part in at least four weeks of field training with experienced officers. The deadline to apply is Friday (Nov 3).

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/greensboronc/jobs/4230960/civilian-traffic-investigator?

Looks like a REAL diamond? 2023 has become the year of the lab-grown diamond.

Structurally identical to mined stones, sales of man-made diamonds are up 38% to around $12 billion dollars. Ladies, are you OK with the man-made diamond.

Former Vice President Mike Pence dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on Saturday amid lagging poll numbers and financial challenges, pledging to help elect “principled Republican leaders” moving forward. CNN

One-stop, in-person early voting continues thru this Saturday (Nov 4) at ‘select locations’. General Municipal Election statewide will be Tuesday, November 7.

*Sites and voting hours plus new Voter ID requirements on the News Blog.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person#sites

Matthew Perry, best known as Chandler Bing on the hit TV series “Friends,” passed away on Saturday in an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home. He was 54.

NFL: The Carolina Panthers beat the Houston Texans 15-13 with a last-minute field goal on Sunday – their first win of the season.

World Series (Arlington, Texas): Series tied at one game each.

Game three TONIGHT on Fox. *Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks