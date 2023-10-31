Tuesday News for October 31, 2023

Final day of October. Below normal temperatures over the next several days. Average HIGH temp should be around 67 degrees 😊

AAA: Prepping your Vehicle for cooler weather

Check your tires. Make sure they are properly inflated.

If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

Today is Reformation Day

Commemorating Martin Luther’s posting of his 95 Theses on the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany

Martin Luther’s nailing of his Ninety-Five Theses to the church door on October 31, 1517, provoked a debate that culminated finally in what we now call the Protestant Reformation.

Few would have suspected that the sound of a hammer striking the castle church door in Wittenberg, Germany, would soon be heard around the world and lead ultimately to the greatest transformation of Western society since the apostles first preached the Gospel throughout the Roman empire.

This law student turned Augustinian monk became the center of a great controversy after his theses were copied and distributed throughout Europe. Luther’s study of Scripture soon led him to embrace the preeminence of the Bible over church tradition. https://www.ligonier.org/learn/articles/what-reformation-day-all-about

Options in that ‘treat bag’? While no candy is great for the teeth, some types are worse than others, according to dental professionals!

Candies to AVOID…

Hard candies, Sticky or gummy candies, Sour candies, Sugar-free candies.

Less harmful…

Chocolate, Powdered candy, Smarties, Yogurt-covered raisins, Nuts, Mini packs of popcorn, Sugar-free gum.

NOTE: Studies show that your child can consume up to three cups of sugar while eating the candy they collect while Trunk-and -Treating!

https://www.foxnews.com/health/these-halloween-candies-worst-teeth-according-dentist

Carving Turnips???

People in Ireland and Scotland originally used turnips as lanterns (on October 31st).

Do you love the candy corn? Someone does…

Close to 25 million pounds of candy corn is produced annually in the US.

October is National Fire Safety Month

50% of residential fires originate from an unattended cook top (stove)!!

Locally, fire crews respond to a ‘house fire’ every 36 hours (on average)

*Safety Tips on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.nfpa.org/News-and-Research/

NOTE: Check your battery-powered smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors this weekend – as we Fall back (or turn our ‘clocks back’) one-hour Saturday night!

Praying for ‘Jesus Comes First Ministries’

JCF Ministries (a church and local food pantry) on South Main Street in Lexington was damaged by fire on Saturday afternoon. JCF Ministries food pantry feeds hundreds of Davidson County families monthly. And now a fire…

*Some good news: North Lexington Baptist Church is assisting JCF Ministries with ‘freezer space’ to help store frozen food at their church.

A GofundMe account has been set up for JCF Ministries .

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/lexington-church-and-food-pantry-destroyed-in-saturday-fire/article_d251e9a2-494c-583e-bbed-cc72d9b631c9.html?

Nick’s Old-Fashioned Hamburger in Welcome is expanding and moving…

The popular eatery is planning a new ‘bigger’ location to move behind the National Bank property in Welcome (one mile up the road from their current location).

Construction should begin in January 2024. *Nick’s Old-Fashioned Hamburger was recently named the best place in North Carolina to eat a hamburger!!

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/nicks-old-fashioned-hamburger-house-plans-move-to-larger-location/article

Through this Wednesday (Nov 1), Mast General Store locations are collecting worn and tattered US flags. The worn flags will be properly ‘retired’ during a ceremony at their location on N Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem on Veterans Day (November 11) at 10:30am. (Press Release)

One-stop, in-person early voting continues thru this Saturday (Nov 4) at ‘select locations’. General Municipal Election statewide will be Tuesday, November 7.

*Sites and voting hours plus new Voter ID requirements on the News Blog.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person#sites

Update from yesterday’s crash in Davidson County.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one by ‘aircare’ helicopter, after a crash on Highway 109, at Old Greensboro Road. Investigation continues.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/driver-airlifted-after-crash-on-nc-109-old-greensboro-road-in-davidson-county/

From ‘plea deal to sentencing phase’. Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens, the father and daughter suspects in the death of Molly’s husband (Jason Corbett) back in 2015, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge during a hearing in Davidson County on Monday.

A judge will hand down a ruling on sentencing for Corbett and Martens sometime soon (likely this week). Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens claimed that the ‘killing’ was self-defense. Both were convicted for second-degree murder in 2017. The conviction was overturned in 2021… https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/corbett-and-martens-convicted-of-manslaughter-during-monday-hearing/article_feda48db-0351-5b04-ad8d-da064cf34e65.html

World Series (Arlington, Texas): Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks

Texas Rangers winning game 3 (3-1) over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Texas leads the series 2 games to 1. Game four TONIGHT on Fox.