Shop Local: Lewisville – Clemmons Chamber of Commerce

Shopping local matters! It’s well-documented that on average – of every one dollar spent with a local business, over half (68 cents) remains in the community.

Denise Heidel, Executive Director with the Lewisville – Clemmons Chamber of Commerce sharing more with Wally and Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) about the importance of shopping local for the holidays. Two ways YOU (the consumer) can get involved…

Clemmons Christmas Express (Nov 19 – Dec 10, 2023). Kicking off at the Clemmons Farmer’s Market Holiday Pop Up / Clemmons Tree Lighting event (Nov 19). Pick up tickets at the Chamber office (Historic Broyhill) or VOC Hall. Every ticket will have the participating store names. Shoppers are encouraged to visit all those stores / restaurants between November 19th and December 10th. No purchase necessary, but they must get their ticket stamped. Turn in the completed ticket by December 13th. We’ll announce three winners on Friday, December 15th. The three winners will be given gift certificate trees — a variety of gift certificates to revisit some of the stores / restaurants who were stops on the Clemmons Christmas Express.

Chamber Cash

Chamber Cash is the other new program the Chamber has launched to encourage local shopping. For those who don’t know what to buy — instead of getting a generic gift card, purchase Chamber Cash which can only be used by participating members of the Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce. It’s available in denominations of $5, $10, and $20.

Phone: 336.970.5100

https://lewisville-clemmons.com/