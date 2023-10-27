Friday News for October 27, 2023

Sunny and warmer for your final weekend of October! *Average HIGH temp should be 68 degrees 😊

39th annual Barbecue Festival in uptown Lexington this Saturday (8:30am – 6pm). Traffic Alert: A portion of Main Street and Center Street will be CLOSED starting at 5pm this afternoon until early Sunday morning (due to the Barbecue Festival).

‘Peak color in the Foothills” That’s the latest update from Professor Howie Neufeld aka the “Fall Color Guy”, Professor of Biology at App State University in Boone.

Full moon on the way! The Hunter’s moon will be brightest this Saturday night!

*There are 2 more full moons remaining in 2023, according to the Farmers’ Almanac:

The Beaver moon on November 27 and Cold moon on December 26.

American Red Cross: Donors of all blood types are urgently needed.

Local Blood drives

FRI: Shady Grove UMC (Wallburg community) = 1:30pm – 6pm

SAT: Ardmore UMC on Hawthorne Road (WS) = 9:30am – 2pm

MON (OCT 30) Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden (Kville) = 11am – 3:30pm

WED (NOV 1) WF Wellbeing Center (WS) 1:30pm – 6:30pm

THURS (Nov 2) The Crossing Church (North Main Campus- Kville) = 3-7pm

Greensboro Police Department is recruiting – civilian traffic investigators?

The department is looking to hire five people to perform non-emergency traffic safety duties including “assisting stranded motorists, directing traffic, and investigating property damage-only crashes. (No, the five will not be allowed to issue citations). Candidates selected will be required to take part in at least four weeks of field training with experienced officers. The deadline to apply is November 3.

Manhunt continues in Maine.

Over 350 local, state and federal law enforcement officers continue their search for

suspect Robert Card — accused of fatally wounding 18 people and injuring a dozen others Wednesday night in one of the nation’s deadliest (mass) shooting so far this year.

Add ‘billionaire’ to Taylor Swift’s resume.

Bloomberg reporting that Swift’s total net worth is now at $1.1 billion dollars – thanks to a record-breaking Eras tour (that helped boost the US economy) over the summer.

Survey: Many Americans have ‘unused or expired drugs at home’,

with many ‘unsure of how to dispose of them safely’.

Saturday morning: Forsyth County Drug Take-Back event from 10am – 2pm at Bolton Elementary School (parking lot) in Winston-Salem. Just collect your unwanted medications, drive through the school’s parking lot for a quick and secure drop-off experience! The event is being sponsored again by Novant Health, the Forsyth County

Friday Night High School Football (final games of the regular season)

Ledford hosting North Davidson

Oak Grove at Central Davidson

Mt Tabor at Parkland

RJ Reynolds at Reagan

East Forsyth at West Forsyth

Glenn hosting Davie

Lexington hosting Thomasville

West Davidson at East Davidson

East Surry at North Surry

Elkin at Starmount

College Football (Saturday games)

Wake Forest hosting Florida State (noon)

App State hosting Southern Miss in Boone (3:30pm)

NC State hosting Clemson (2pm)

UNC at Georgia Tech (8pm)

Duke on the road at Louisville (3:30pm)

World Series (game 1) begins TONIGHT in Arlington, Texas.

*Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks

October is National Fire Safety Month

50% of residential fires originate from an unattended cook top (stove)!!

Locally, fire crews respond to a ‘house fire’ every 36 hours (on average)

One-stop, in-person early voting continues thru Nov 4 (SAT) at ‘select locations’.

General Municipal Election statewide will be Tuesday, November 7.

*Sites and voting hours plus new Voter ID requirements on the News Blog.

FALL FEST at Calvary (Peace Haven campus) in Winston-Salem this Friday evening October 27 from 6pm – 8:30pm. Calvary is located on the corner of Peace Haven and Country Club Roads in Winston-Salem. WBFJ will be on site!!!

Thanks to Ellie Thomas (Kid’s ministry director) and Ben Beason (Student pastor) for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show!