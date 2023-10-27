WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Sun@5 for October 29, 2023

Sun@5 for October 29, 2023

wbfj-verne
October 27, 2023

Medicaid Expansion 101

Marissa Adams, Division Director, Medicaid Services with Forsyth County Department of Social Services

 Marissa Adams will be facilitating a series of Town Hall discussions across Forsyth County over the next several weeks regarding Medicaid Expansion in North Carolina. Listen now…

Medicaid expansion in North Carolina officially begins December 1st.  Enrollment has already begun.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, most in-state U.S. citizen residents between the ages of 19-64 —will be able to get coverage through Medicaid if their household income falls at or slightly above the federal poverty level.    https://medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/questions-and-answers-about-medicaid-expansion#

 

Plus…

 

Rebecca Baltzer with ‘Prayer Warriors for US Soldiers’

‘Celebrating Veterans’ event at Hope Farms in Kernersville happening Saturday, Nov 4, 2023 at 12:30 – 4pm. 
Free for all US military veterans and their families!  Family-friendly! Food and fellowship. Contact Rebecca Baltzer at (336) 782- 8585 for more info.

Rebecca Baltzer with ‘Prayer Warriors for US Soldiers’ shares with Verne (WBFJ radio) about the purpose of ‘Pray Warriors’ and a special event coming up Nov 4, 2023 at Hope Farms in Kernersville, NC.  Listen now…

PW4USS: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100095069904292

Hope Farms: https://www.facebook.com/hopefarmskville

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (OCT 29, 2023)

 

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Halloween Alternatives

wbfj-kurt
October 27, 2023

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
October 27, 2023

FALL FEST at Calvary (Peace Haven campus) this Friday evening

wbfj-verne
October 27, 2023

Friday News for October 27, 2023

wbfj-verne
October 27, 2023

Thursday News for October 26, 2023

wbfj-verne
October 26, 2023

Local blood drives…

wbfj-verne
October 26, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.