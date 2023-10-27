Sun@5 for October 29, 2023

Medicaid Expansion 101

Marissa Adams, Division Director, Medicaid Services with Forsyth County Department of Social Services

Marissa Adams will be facilitating a series of Town Hall discussions across Forsyth County over the next several weeks regarding Medicaid Expansion in North Carolina. Listen now…

Medicaid expansion in North Carolina officially begins December 1st. Enrollment has already begun.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, most in-state U.S. citizen residents between the ages of 19-64 —will be able to get coverage through Medicaid if their household income falls at or slightly above the federal poverty level. https://medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/questions-and-answers-about-medicaid-expansion#

Plus…

Rebecca Baltzer with ‘Prayer Warriors for US Soldiers’

‘Celebrating Veterans’ event at Hope Farms in Kernersville happening Saturday, Nov 4, 2023 at 12:30 – 4pm.

Free for all US military veterans and their families! Family-friendly! Food and fellowship. Contact Rebecca Baltzer at (336) 782- 8585 for more info.

Rebecca Baltzer with ‘Prayer Warriors for US Soldiers’ shares with Verne (WBFJ radio) about the purpose of ‘Pray Warriors’ and a special event coming up Nov 4, 2023 at Hope Farms in Kernersville, NC. Listen now…

PW4USS: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100095069904292

Hope Farms: https://www.facebook.com/hopefarmskville

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (OCT 29, 2023)