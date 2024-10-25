Friday News for October 25, 2024

Two months till Christmas day.

Fall ‘Home Furnishings Market’ in High Point begins Saturday (October 26-30)

Above normal temperatures with lots of sunshine. SUNSET at around 6:30pm

In-person Early Voting continues in North Carolina through Nov 2.

General Election Day (11 days away) Tuesday, November 5th www.ncsbe.gov/

View your sample ballot, check out the link on the News Blog https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Learn about the photo ID requirement needed to vote at www.bringitnc.gov

Update: 12 additional NC counties are eligible for FEMA assistance.

Homeowners and renters in 12 additional counties including Forsyth, Rowan, Surry and Yadkin who had uninsured damage or losses caused by Tropical Storm Helene are now eligible to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

FEMA may be able to help with serious needs, displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs.

The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362.

Recovery continues in Western NC

Back to school for students in Buncombe County TODAY (Fri).

Asheville City Schools students back to class this Monday (OCT 28)

Good News: Another small section of the Blue Ridge Parkway is now open from Blowing Rock all the way to the world-famous Linn Cove Viaduct (Mile Post 305).

Operation Christmas Child: Volunteers needed

Registration is now open at ‘shoebox processing centers’ in Charlotte and Boone.

Shoebox processing in Charlotte begins Nov. 23

Shoebox processing in Boone begins Nov. 27

*OCC National Collection Week is November 18-25, 2024

www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-at-a-shoebox-processing-center

North Carolina farm chosen for the White House Christmas tree.

A Christmas tree that will be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House will come from Cartner’s Christmas Tree Farm in Newland (Avery County).

White House staff will choose a tree from the farm this Monday, Oct. 28.

https://carolinafraserfir.com/

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day (Oct 26)

Locally, you can drop-off unwanted medications in the parking lot of Bolton Elementary School in Winston-Salem between 10am till 2pm. Drop off unused and expired medications, including prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, pet medications, and needles. More info at www.safemedicinedrop.com

*Hosted by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Novant Health

The Barbecue Festival in Lexington happening this Saturday (Oct 26).

Opening ceremonies at 9am when the first barbecue sandwich of the day is consumed.

The Lexington Barbecue Festival will cover a stretch of nine blocks on Main Street in uptown Lexington. www.thebarbecuefestival.com/events/2024/

World Series: Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the New York Yankees

Game one of the World Series TONIGHT in L.A. (on Fox)

*The average ticket price to attend the World Series is hovering around

$1,700 on the secondary market, according to reseller TickPick.

High School Football (Friday games)

Reagan at Mt Tabor

East Forsyth at Glenn

Reynolds at West Forsyth

Grimsley at Page

Reidsville hosting Andrews

*Six Triad teams remain undefeated…

https://journalnow.com/grimsley-whirlies-east-forsyth-triad-week-10-high-school-football-rankings/article

College Football

Wake Forest on the road at Stanford.

App State hosting Georgia State in Boone on Saturday (1pm)

WSSU hosting Johnson C Smith (Rams vs Golden Bulls) at 1pm in Winston-Salem.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/football/appalachian-state-boone-georgia-state-kidd-brewer-stadium/