Thursday News for October 26, 2023

Sunny and warmer for your final weekend of October. Average HIGH temp is 68 degrees 😊

FALL FEST at Calvary (Peace Haven campus) in Winston-Salem this Friday evening October 27 from 6pm – 8:30pm. Calvary is located on the corner of Peace Haven and Country Club Roads in Winston-Salem. WBFJ will be on site!!! https://calvarynow.com/fallfest/

Thanks to Ellie Thomas (Kid’s ministry director) and Ben Beason (Student pastor) for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show!

Former Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton has returned home from the hospital and is continuing to recover from a rare form of pneumonia. Her daughter announced on social media Monday with a special “Thank you” to Jesus. www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/

Breaking overnight: Deadly shooting at a bowling alley and a restaurant in Lexiston, Maine last night. At least 16 people were killed others injured in the mass shooting. Residents are being told to ‘shelter in place’ as that manhunt continues for a 40-year-old male suspect.*Press conference planned around 11am.

https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/lewiston-maine-shootings-active-shooter-10-25-23/index.html

The US House has a new ‘speaker’ finally.

Louisiana representative Mike Johnson was elected on Wednesday. Johnson is a former senior counsel for the conservative ‘Alliance Defending Freedom’. The new speaker is inheriting a ‘full plate’ including a looming government funding deadline in November. Perhaps one of the most difficult tasks Johnson will face is controlling the House GOP conference! https://www.foxnews.com/politics/five-dilemmas-new-house-speaker-mike-johnson-will-have-tackle

Number of the day? $2,500 dollars. That’s how much Hong Kong will pay new parents for having a baby. The government handout is a bid to boost the city’s plunging birth rate, but many residents say that won’t even cover one month’s rent in the notoriously expensive city. CNN

McDonald’s is getting rid of the McFlurry spoon?

The ‘hollow spoon’ is being phased out. What can replace it??????????? CNN

October is National Fire Safety Month

50% of residential fires originate from an unattended cook top (stove)!!

Locally, fire crews respond to a ‘house fire’ every 36 hours (on average)

Safety Tips on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.nfpa.org/News-and-Research/

One-stop, in-person early voting continues thru Nov 4 (SAT) at ‘select locations’.

General Municipal Election statewide will be Tuesday, November 7.

*Sites and voting hours plus new Voter ID requirements on the News Blog.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person#sites

The Hunter’s moon will be brightest this Saturday night!

*There are 2 more full moons remaining in 2023, according to the Farmers’ Almanac:

The Beaver moon on November 27 and Cold moon on December 26.

https://www.almanac.com/content/full-moon-october