“Who HE says I Am” by local author Lynn Satterwhite

wbfj-verne
October 25, 2023

“Who HE says I Am” is a self-guided Bible study on identity by local author Lynn Satterwhite

This study will appeal to Christian women seeking to explore and understand their identity as defined by God.

In a unique and thought-provoking self-guided journal, Lynn Satterwhite helps readers embark on a personal exploration into discovering their true identity according to God’s perspective.

Listen to our interview now…

Start on a transformative journey of self-discovery as you delve into a self-guided bible study aimed at uncovering who God declares you to be.
The ‘journal’ is designed to accommodate each reader’s individual needs, allowing them to invest as much or as little time as necessary. All scripture has been taken from the NKJV Bible to facilitate thoughts and reflections.
Prepare to encounter challenging questions along the way in addition to finding a renewed sense of hope and purpose.
Within the pages of Who He Says I Am: A Self- Guided Bible Study on Identity, readers will find ample space to journal their thoughts, questions, and prayers, fostering a deeper connection with your faith.

“I am a mom, successful business owner, ordained pastor, someone’s daughter, a published author, but who GOD says that I am is what truly matters!” -Lynn Satterwhite

Connect with Lynn: www.facebook.com/author.lynn.satterwhite

Order the Bible study: www.amazon.com/Who-He-Says-Am-Se…ded/dp/B0CD1B3D5F

*As heard on WBFJ (September 2023)

