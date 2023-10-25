Wednesday Word

Ron and I were at a church picnic years ago. Everyone was lining up to get their food. The problem was, there were two sides where you could line up. I had seen a sign as we walked up that said, “Line Begins” and yet everyone was lining up on the wrong side. I told Ron that I think the sign pointed to line up on the opposite side than which the crowd was lining up. I went to the other side and asked someone there preparing things, “Where does the line start?” He said, “With you!” I was thankful that we were in the right line. As I mulled over that I felt the Lord speak into my heart how easily sheep can be led astray. Unless our eyes are on Him and our hearts hear from Him, someone that we think has the answers can easily lead us astray. Be careful who you follow!

I think of that from time, it has been a valuable lesson that I have not forgotten in all these years. Going with the crowd is not always the right thing to do. In fact, the longer I live the more I realize it is many times quite the opposite. It is not the crowd that I want to follow it is Jesus and His teachings. If we are following Him, sometimes we may have to stand alone. Do you feel like you are doing this thing called life alone? Trust me if you are His child, He is with you and He desires more than anything for you to follow Him, even if it means all alone!!! He will encourage you and be all that you need. He loves you so completely!!!! He will speak peace and love over your heart as you surrender fully to Him.

The one who enters by the gate is the shepherd of the sheep. The gatekeeper opens the gate for him, and the sheep listen to his voice. He calls his own sheep by name and leads them out. When he has brought out all his own, he goes on ahead of them, and his sheep follow him because they know his voice. But they will never follow a stranger; in fact, they will run away from him because they do not recognize a stranger’s voice.” John 10:2-5

I am thankful that in all of our decisions as husband and wife Ron and I have tried to follow the path of God for our marriage. You see this year I have finally reached the number of years being married that outnumbered the years I was single. Thursday, Ron and I will celebrate 32 years of marriage. We have experienced the good, the bad, the ugly, the beautiful, the sweet, the happy, sad, sick and well years together. Sometimes it has felt like we were on an island, all alone, but together making choices that may not be what everyone else was doing, whether in our marriage or raising our children. We have tried to keep Jesus the main thing and work to make our marriage one that will stand the test of time where we fulfill the marriage covenant of, for better or for worse, in sickness and in health, till death do us part! We could not do this without the recognition that without Him we are nothing. It takes His love for us to help us to show up each day 100% for one another. And on the days, we fail, we run to Him to forgive us, and to each other and start anew. Thankfully, His mercies are new every morning to Ron and me, individually and as a couple.

But from the beginning of creation, ‘God made them male and female.’ ‘Therefore, a man shall leave his father and mother and hold fast to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh. So, they are no longer two but one flesh. What therefore God has joined together, let not man separate.” Mark 10:6-9

The steadfast love of the LORD never ceases; His mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. Lamentations 3-22-23

I encourage any of you ready to throw in the towel whether it is your marriage or any number of other things to get before the Lord, give it to Him, and let Him transform you and the situation!!!!

Many are the plans in the mind of a man,

but it is the purpose of the Lord that will stand. Prov 19:21

Thank you to each one of you who chose to be a part of our WBFJ family through your prayers and giving!!!!! We pray blessings over you!!!!!

bonnie