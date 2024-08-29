WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home SUN@5: “Navigating Mental Health as a Jesus follower”

SUN@5: “Navigating Mental Health as a Jesus follower”

wbfj-verne
August 29, 2024

Mental Health and the Church

Bringing balance through a holistic approach – body, mind and soul.

Pastor Ron Garner shares his own mental health journey with Verne (WBFJ radio) encouraging others that are suffering the ‘darkness’ of depression and anxiety. Listen now…

 

“Navigating Mental Health as a Jesus follower”
Pastor Ron will be facilitating a (6 week) sermon series and some informative workshops planned for September and October.
Dates and details on the church website: www.midwaymethodist.org

25% of people who seek treatment for mental illness turn to a member of the clergy (more often than psychiatrists)
-according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (2020)

34% of practicing Christians and 40% of all U.S. adults said that anxiety and depression were the most common challenges in their lives…pre-pandemic.

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (September 01, 2024)

Ron Garner is senior pastor at Midway Methodist Church in northern Davidson County.

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
August 29, 2024

CICIS PIZZA PLEDGE

wdecker_wbfj
August 29, 2024

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
August 29, 2024

Thursday News for August 29, 2024

wbfj-verne
August 29, 2024

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
August 28, 2024

Wednesday News for August 28, 2024

wbfj-verne
August 28, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.