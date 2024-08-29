Thursday News for August 29, 2024

Another HOT summer day for the final week of August.

‘Feel-like’ temperature closer to 100 degrees this afternoon…

*Stay hydrated, Stay cool and put on that sunscreen

AAA: More people will be traveling over the extended Labor Day Weekend

To avoid Labor Day traffic, plan to get an early start when heading out of town on Thursday and Friday. Afternoon and early evening hours are expected to be the most congested on the roadways. https://thenationaldesk.com/news/

Flying? TSA projects the peak air travel day will be this Friday.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Thursday, August 29, 2024

The Arts Place of Stokes on Main Street in Danbury = noon – 4pm

Friday, August 30, 2024

Fulton Family YMCA (W Hanes Mill Rd) Winston-Salem 8:30am – 12:30pm

State Employees Credit Union on Westchester Drive in High Point = 11am – 3pm

Reeds UMC on Old Hwy 64 in Lexington = 1:30am – 6pm

Saturday, August 31, 2024

Pilot View Friends Church in Yadkinville = 9am – 1pm

WBFJ Virtual Blood Drive happening now through Saturday.

Use the ‘special link’ at wbfj.fm to schedule your blood donation appointment

locally with the American Red Cross through this Saturday, August 31.

https://support.redcrossblood.org/webApp/sponsorWebApp?

It’s Apple Picking time in North Carolina! A short drive or make it a daytrip.

From Reidsville to Flat Rock to Morganton to Moravian Falls.

Check out the list of Pick Your Own ‘Apple Farms’ on the News Blog…

Big Daddy Weave will be the featured artist on the next A-A-R-P virtual concert happening TONIGHT at 8pm. The connection between music and brain health will be the focus. FREE with a log-in to AARP Concerts. The link on the News Blog.

https://aarpconcerts.org/big-daddy-weave #Ad

Booze it and Lose it campaign

Law enforcement will be out and runs through Labor Day Weekend.

As Labor Day weekend approaches, local beach officials in North and South Carolina are urging visitors to heed warnings and alerts for rip currents.

College Football: Season opener for the Deacs tonight (Aug 29)!

Wake Forest hosting NC A&T (7pm) in Winston-Salem

https://www.ljvm.com/venue-info/faq/

Election 2024: Less than 70 days till General Election Day on Nov 5th.

Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 and runs thru November 2.

*Are you registered to vote? NOW is a great time to check your voting status.

Links and info available on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Need to register or update your registration? See How to Register or Updating Registration.

“You don’t see this everyday”. A single-engine small plane experiencing mechanical failure was forced to make an emergency landing on I-840 WB (Greensboro Urban Loop) around 8pm Wednesday evening. The plane landed between Battleground Ave. and Bryan Boulevard. Two people received minor injuries. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/small-plane-lands-on-i-840-in-greensboro/83-cd94fc06-0d71-4e6d

No smoke. No fire. Officials say an air conditioning unit triggered the fire alarm at Grimsley High School on Wednesday morning. Students were evacuated before they received the all clear to return to class. WFMY-News 2

Two earthquakes were detected near Sparta early Wednesday morning.

Source: U.S. Geological Survey

Deli meat alert: A reminder from the CDC: Avoid eating recalled deli meats due to a listeria outbreak. Boar’s Head issued a recall in late July, focusing on several deli meat products including liverwurst, ham, bologna, sausage and roasted bacon.

*A total of 57 people have been hospitalized in 18 states, and nine people have died.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/08/28/health/cdc-warning-boars-head-deli-meat/index.html

https://boarshead.com/pages/product-recall-full-product-list