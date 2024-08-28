Wednesday Word

Several years ago I was on 52 South on my way to work when a long 18 wheeler flatbed passed me with 3 shiny new white truck CABS on board, hugged up front-to-back. I noticed the trucks had no beds as yet but I didn’t think much about it.

I wasn’t five minutes down the road until I met another long flatbed headed in the opposite direction with a load of truck BEDS. I started laughing out loud as I thought to myself, “Wouldn’t it be great if those two got together instead of just passing in a flash heading in opposite directions.”

The more I thought about it, the more I realized this episode was a perfect lesson in life, relationships, and productivity. We could get so much more done in life if we were all going in the same direction and bringing our “Half” to join with the other “Half” to have a complete, functioning “machine”.

The Father made us needing what others can provide to get His job done. No one person has it all. You can shine your half, brag about it, but it is still incomplete. Actually the Word tells us it is all from Him so no one can brag.

It’s a simple little lesson but it could be life changing if we don’t blink and miss it along the way.

Papa John

P.S. This might be also be a word for the single who are a bit road weary. Don’t lose heart, your other half might be passing by any time now