WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
August 28, 2024

Several years ago I was on 52 South on my way to work when a long 18 wheeler flatbed passed me with 3 shiny new white truck CABS on board, hugged up front-to-back. I noticed the trucks had no beds as yet but I didn’t think much about it.

 

I wasn’t five minutes down the road until I met another long flatbed headed in the opposite direction with a load of truck BEDS. I started laughing out loud as I thought to myself, “Wouldn’t it be great if those two got together instead of just passing in a flash heading in opposite directions.”

 

The more I thought about it, the more I realized this episode was a perfect lesson in life, relationships, and  productivity. We could get so much more done in life if we were all going in the same direction and bringing our “Half” to join with the other “Half” to have a complete, functioning “machine”.

 

The Father made us needing what others can provide to get His job done. No one person has it all. You can shine your half, brag about it, but it is still incomplete. Actually the Word tells us it is all from Him so no one can brag.

 

It’s a simple little lesson but it could be life changing if we don’t blink and miss it along the way.

 

Papa John 

 

P.S. This might be also be a word for the single who are a bit road weary. Don’t lose heart, your other half might be passing by any time now

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Wednesday News for August 28, 2024

wbfj-verne
August 28, 2024

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
August 27, 2024

Tuesday News for August 27, 2024

wbfj-verne
August 27, 2024

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
August 26, 2024

Monday News for August 26, 2024

wbfj-verne
August 26, 2024

CICIS PIZZA PLEDGE

wdecker_wbfj
August 26, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.