Wednesday News for August 28, 2024

Extreme heat and humidity this afternoon. HIGH temperatures will likely be the warmest we’ve seen since mid-July. *Stay hydrated, wear loose-fitting clothes, and put on that sunscreen

Back-to-School for students in Davie County

Reminder: Passing a ‘stopped’ school bus, could cost you more than a $500 fine.

Reduce your speed in those school zones!!

WBFJ Virtual Blood Drive happening now through August 31, 2024

Local blood drives for Wednesday, August 28…

Davie Family YMCA in Mocksville = 9am – 1pm

Novant Health Rehabilitation Hospital (Hillcrest Center Circle) Winston Salem =

11:30am – 3:30pm

Ball Park Community Center in Thomasville = 10 – 6pm

Walkertown Fire Department on Main street = 2pm – 6pm

Use the ‘special link’ at wbfj.fm to schedule your blood donation appointment

locally with the American Red Cross TODAY. https://support.redcrossblood.org/webApp/sponsorWebApp?

The price of happiness? $200,000 dollars annually.

That’s according to one recent survey from Cardrates.com.

BTW: The amount of money Americans need to fill their ‘happiness tank’ has grown a lot! A 2010 Gallup survey found that $75,000 annually would bring happiness.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2024/08/27/survey-200-thousand-dollars-needed-to-be-happy/74960097007/?

School bus crash on Huffine Mill Road near Flemingfield Road in Greensboro Tuesday afternoon. The accident involved a van and a school bus.

Highway Patrol said four children under the age of 7 had minor injuries and all were inside the van. There were no injuries from the bus.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/…/83-80f3f915-a3c6-4864-aec3…

It’s Apple Picking time in North Carolina! A short drive or make it a daytrip.

From Reidsville to Flat Rock to Morganton to Moravian Falls.

Check out the list of Pick Your Own ‘Apple Farms’ on the News Blog…

The next A-A-R-P virtual concert will feature Big Daddy Weave this Thursday night at 8pm. The connection between music and brain health will be the focus.

FREE with a log-in to AARP Concerts. The link on the News Blog.

https://aarpconcerts.org/big-daddy-weave #Ad

Community Resource Fair for adults 55 and older happening this Thursday morning (AUG 29) from 10am – noon.

Hosted by Davidson County Department of Senior Services

Location: Davidson County Senior Center on West Center St. Extension in Lexington.

Representatives from Davidson County Department of Social Services, N.C. Baptist Aging Ministry, Home Solutions of Davidson County, the Pastor’s Pantry, Services for the Blind, Salvation Army, Novant Health, Atrium Health and many more.

FREE. No registration is required. Door prizes will be drawn throughout the event.

Contact info: 336-242-2290 or email dcsslex@davidsoncountync.gov

Paralympics begin in Paris today…

The Paralympics will feature over 20 different sporting events including sitting volleyball; wheelchair rugby, tennis, basketball and fencing; rowing; equestrian; swimming; para triathlon and more. The Paralympics run through Sept. 8…

https://www.npr.org/2024/08/28/nx-s1-5090818/paralympics-2024-paris-schedule-guide

NASCAR will take its elite Cup Series international for the first points-paying race outside the United States with a June 15th stop in Mexico City. The Cup Series has never gone international in the modern era for anything besides exhibition races.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/motor/nascar/nascar-mexico-city-cup-series-points-race-2025/275-5ed85ed4-3082-4bb7-b450-5caff83e0591?

Election 2024: 69 days till General Election Day on Nov 5th.

Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 and runs thru November 2.

*Are you registered to vote? NOW is a great time to check your voting status.

Links and info available on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Need to register or update your registration? See How to Register or Updating Registration.

College Football: Season opener for the Deacs this Thursday night!

Wake Forest hosting NC A&T (7pm) in Winston-Salem

Booze it and Lose it campaign begins TODAY (Aug 26)

Law enforcement will be out and runs through Labor Day Weekend.

As Labor Day weekend approaches, local beach officials in North and South Carolina are urging visitors to heed warnings and alerts for rip currents.

Traffic Alert: Greensboro – Water Main Break (Crews on the Scene)

Westridge Road between Bearhallow Road and Gaines Drive is CLOSED till 5pm.