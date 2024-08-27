Tuesday News for August 27, 2024

Reminder: Passing a ‘stopped’ school bus, could cost you more than a $500 fine. Reduce your speed in those school zones!!

Back to HOT, summer-like conditions this week.

Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will climb into the upper 90s with that ‘feel-like’ temperature closer to 100 degrees. Please

WBFJ Virtual Blood Drive happening now through August 31, 2024

Local blood drives for Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Brookstown Inn in Winston Salem = 1pm – 5pm

First Baptist Church in Kernersville = 1:30pm – 7pmpm

Triad Math and Science Academy in Greensboro = 10am – 2:30pm

New this morning: Praise. Israel’s military has rescued a 52-year-old hostage held by Hamas since October 7, in a “complex operation” in southern Gaza.

“(the man) is in a stable medical condition and is being transferred for medical checks at a hospital. His family has been updated with the details, and the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) is accompanying them,” its statement read.

Chick-fil-A may soon be known for more than its chicken sandwiches.

The popular fast-food restaurant chain has plans to launch a streaming service and a collection of original programs, including a family-friendly game show.

The streaming service could launch later this year.

More of those Covid-At Home Test kits will be available starting in late September.

You will be able to order up to four COVID-19 nasal swab at home tests when the federal program reopens, according to the website, www.COVIDtests.gov

Scanning the QR code? Manufacturers are pushing for QR codes – over the trusted Bar Codes – because of all the extra information that can be put in the code. Companies believe they can use QR codes to boost customer engagement. Barcodes became a thing in 1974. QR codes, invented 20 years later in 1994, link consumers to coupons, recalls, and nutrition info.

It’s Apple Picking time in North Carolina! A short drive or make it a daytrip.

From Reidsville to Flat Rock to Morganton to Moravian Falls.

Check out the list of Pick Your Own ‘Apple Farms’ on the News Blog…

Check the kid’s lunch box: Walmart has recalled nearly 10,000 cases of Great Value brand apple juice bottles (six pack, 8-ounce bottles) sold in stores across 25 states (including North Carolina). Reason: potentially harmful levels of inorganic arsenic.

Details: The recalled juices have a UPC of 0-78742-29655-5 and a “best if used by” date of December 28, 2024.

Salem Pregnancy Care Center in Winston-Salem: Several items needed.

Diapers (sixes 3 through 6)

Baby boy clothing (sizes 12 months to 2-T)

Also, baby bottles, sippy cups, baby lotion, baby wash, baby plates, bowls, and silverware, baby bibs, burp cloths, and baby boy socks. www.spcclife.org

Election 2024: Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 and runs thru November 2. General Election Day on Nov 5th.

*Are you registered to vote? NOW is a great time to check your voting status.

Links and info available on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Need to register or update your registration? See How to Register or Updating Registration.

Booze it and Lose it campaign begins TODAY (Aug 26)

Law enforcement will be out and runs through Labor Day Weekend.

One player, two teams? Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen made Major League Baseball history Monday by becoming the first player – to play for two teams in the same game. He was traded! The official scorebook and various other items associated with this unique moment in MLB history will go to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, according to the Red Sox broadcast.

Early suppertimes (like 4:30 or 5pm) are a positive trend?

Some parents are moving up their dinner (or is that supper) times if they have children – claiming it makes for a calmer and happier evening.

“I was tired of giving snacks to my kids who then didn’t eat dinner.”

Early dinners are a great idea for families who can manage it, according to Sarah Williams, a registered dietician in Texas.

“I love the idea of parents leaning into feeding their kids when they’re hungry, rather than the idea that dinner has to be at a specific time. Williams adds that eating earlier allows the body to digest food more efficiently which promotes better sleep, rather than eating right before bedtime when the body is at rest.”

