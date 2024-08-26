Monday News for August 26, 2024

Today (August 26) is Dog day. Toilet Paper Day. And Motorist Consideration Day (Be KIND while traveling!)

Back-to-School forecast: Back to HOT, summer-like conditions this week. Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday in the mid-to-upper 90s with that ‘feel-like’ temperature closer to 100 degrees.

Back-to-School for Students (Monday, August 26)

Davidson County

Guildford County

Thomasville City

Randolph County

Asheboro City

Wilkes County

*Davie County schools first day will be this Wednesday (August 28)

Reminder: Passing a ‘stopped’ school bus, could cost you more than a $500 fine.

Reduce your speed in those school zones!!

WBFJ Virtual Blood Drive with the American Red Cross

…happening now through August 31, 2024

Local blood drives for Monday, August 26, 2024

Trinity UMC in West Dalton Street in King = 2pm – 7pm

Carolina Memorial Baptist Church in Thomasville = 3pm – 7:30pm

A big opening weekend for the Christian film “The Forge”.

The Forge (PG), the latest movie from the Kendrick Brothers opened the weekend at #5 with an estimated gross of $6.6 million dollars – while in only 1,800 theaters nationwide!

*Fans gave “The Forge” a rare “perfect A+ CinemaScore grade”.

(the A+ CinemaScore grade makes director Alex Kendrick only the fourth director in film history to earn a perfect score, joining fellow faith-based filmmaker Jon Erwin, who also has four movies with A+ CinemaScores. The other Kendrick movies that scored an A+ were Overcomer (2019), War Room (2015) and Courageous (2011).

“We judge a film’s success not on box office numbers but its impact on souls…”

–Stephen Kendrick, the producer of The Forge

Check out a review of “The Forge” from Focus on the Family’s ‘Plugged In’.

Expect a ‘speed reduction’ for one busy road. The speed limit along Griffith Road (which runs between Hanes Mall Boulevard to Clemmonsville Road) is currently 45mph. But the speed limit will soon be reduced to 35mph. The Winston-Salem City Council is expected to approve the change later in September. https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-lower-speed-limit-griffith-road/article_0d753c78-6185-11ef-ba71-67894618d682.html

It’s Apple Picking time in North Carolina! A short drive or make it a daytrip.

From Reidsville to Flat Rock to Morganton to Moravian Falls.

Check out the list of Pick Your Own ‘Apple Farms’ on the News Blog…

‘Booze it and Lose it’ campaign begins TODAY (Aug 26)

Law enforcement will be out in force between now and Labor Day Weekend.

Chick-Fil-A rolling out its Fall menu items…

Their banana pudding milkshake is back for a limited time beginning TODAY.

Also, back on the menu: the honey pepper pimento chicken sandwich

(and banana frosted coffee).

BTW: The Banana Pudding Milkshake is made with real banana – vanilla ice cream and vanilla wafer cookies, topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Yum!

RECALL: Walmart has recalled nearly 10,000 cases of Great Value brand apple juice bottles (six pack, 8-ounce bottles) sold in stores across 25 states (including North Carolina). Reason: potentially harmful levels of inorganic arsenic.

Details: The recalled juices have a UPC of 0-78742-29655-5 and a “best if used by” date of December 28, 2024.

Local restaurant suffers smoke and fire damage early this morning.

Crews with Lexington Fire Department arrived at Christo’s restaurant on Cotton Grove Road near Highway 8 in Lexington just after 4am. The fire is under investigation.

No one was injured in the fire.

Options? Guilford County Schools is offering courses for homeschool students.

Homeschool high school students can enroll in three to four classes a year in their zoned public school through a program now called GCS Flex.

The program also benefits the district. Homeschool students taking half of a full-time course load are counted as regular students, which boosts enrollment numbers. Public school funding is directly tied to attendance. https://www.gcsnc.com/Page/90085

Praying for all involved. A ‘serious car crash’ claimed the lives of two Eastern Randolph High School students while injuring 2 others in Ramseur late last week.

Additional counselors were on-hand at Eastern Randolph High School today…for the start of classes. *Randolph County Schools Superintendent Stephen Gainey said the students and their families are in their thoughts and prayers.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating.

NASA: Return window for those two ‘stranded’ astronauts announced.

Are you sitting down??? Astronauts “Butch” Wilmore and “Suni” Williams who went up to the International Space Station (ISS) on Boeing’s Starliner will have to come home on a different spacecraft next year – February 2025 as part of the Space-X crew 9.

