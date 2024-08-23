Friday News for August 23, 2024

Fall is less than a month away…

Today (August 23) is Buttered Corn day, Sponge Cake Day, and ‘Hug Your Sweetheart’ day

It’s Apple Picking time in North Carolina! A short drive or make it a daytrip.

From Reidsville to Flat Rock to Morganton to Moravian Falls.

Check out the list of Pick Your Own ‘Apple Farms’ on the News Blog…

Are you ready for some Football? High School Football (Week ONE)

Ledford at Glenn

Oak Grove at SW Guildford

North Davidson hosting Salisbury

Lexington at Parkland

Mt Tabor at Grimsley

RJ Reynolds at HP Central

East Forsyth hosting Wake Forest Heritage

Starmount at Trinity

Elkin at North Wilkes

Mt Airy at North Surry

West Forsyth, Davie, Carver …on the road

Just in time for tailgate season, Bojangles now serving chicken WINGS (for a limited time). The wings will come in three flavors – Creamy Buffalo, BBQ or Classic — served with House-Made Ranch sauce.

Local blood drives for Friday, August 23, 2024

Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem = 7am – 4pm

Shady Grove Global Methodist Church (Wallburg) = 1:30pm – 6pm

WBFJ Virtual Blood Drive with the American Red Cross

…happening through the end of the month (August 31).

Use the ‘special link’ at wbfj.fm to schedule your blood donation appointment

A selfie has sparked a lawsuit.

While selfies are a part of daily life, it’s illegal to take a picture with your ballot in North Carolina. Back on March 5, Susan Hogarth of Wake County posted a selfie with her ballot on X (formerly Twitter), using an expletive to say how she felt about laws against ballot selfies. The State Board of Elections took notice. Officials sent her a letter saying she violated the law and asked her to take down the post. Instead, Susan got a lawyer and is suing the Wake County Board of Elections as well as the State Board of Elections in federal court. Again, State law stresses NO photos taken inside a polling area…

Election 2024: Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 and runs thru November 2. General Election Day on Nov 5th.

*Are you registered to vote? NOW is a great time to check your voting status.

Links and info available on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Need to register or update your registration? See How to Register or Updating Registration.

“The Forge” in theaters now. The latest Kendrick Brothers’ film focuses on Christian discipleship, and a deeper relationship with Jesus!

Check out a review of “The Forge” from Focus on the Family’s ‘Plugged In’.

Winston-Salem Open

Pro Tennis Served Southern Style at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex off Deacon Blvd.

The WS OPEN runs through this Saturday, August 24. www.winstonsalemopen.com/en

Traffic Alert: Road Work in Davidson County / south of Lexington

Highway 64 EB near I-85

Lanes will be closed at times this weekend for road improvements.

Location: Just past Randy’s Restaurant going toward Silver Valley.

*Road work happening this Friday – Monday (Aug. 23-26) from 9am – 5pm.

Salem Pregnancy Care Center in Winston-Salem: Several items needed.

Diapers (sixes 3 through 6)

Baby boy clothing (sizes 12 months to 2-T)

Also, baby bottles, sippy cups, baby lotion, baby wash, baby plates, bowls, and silverware, baby bibs, burp cloths, and baby boy socks. www.spcclife.org

Worship with a Cause. Rhett Walker, Consumed by Fire and Josiah Queen

Hosted by Center Church of Welcome.

Raising money and support for Center Christian Academy.

Saturday (August 2) at R-C-R Event Center in Welcome

Enjoy Food Trucks 1 – 6pm. Doors Open 5pm (6-10pm)

BTS: Pray for our kids this Saturday morning

You’re invited to a ‘Back to School Prayer Walk’ at

Welcome Elementary School this Saturday morning 9am – 11am

at Welcome Elementary…hosted by Lighthouse Baptist Church

Let’s be MORE like Jesus…

Get rid of your bitterness, hot tempers, anger, loud quarreling, cursing, and hatred.

Be kind to each other, sympathetic (tender-hearted), forgiving each other as God has forgiven you through Christ.

-Ephesians 4:31-32 (God’s Word)