Wednesday News for September 04, 2024

Below normal temperatures continue…

19 days till Fall (Sunday, September 22).

Election 2024: General Election Day on Nov 5th.

Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 and runs thru November 2.

*Are you registered to vote? NOW is a great time to check your voting status.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Amazon Warehouse (Old Greensboro Rd) Kernersville = 11am 3:30pm

Fellowship Presbyterian Church (New Garden Rd, Greensboro)= Noon–4:30pm

Brookstown UMC on Yadkinville Road (Pfafftown) = 1:30pm – 5:30pm

Burnett’s Chapel in Greensboro = 2pm -6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Prayers for safety. Salem Pregnancy Center experiences vandalism…

There was some vandalism done to the center over the Labor Day weekend.

‘We are committed to ensuring the safety of our staff, volunteers, and clients.

We give thanks that this incident is not as bad as it could have been.

Please join us in prayer as we consider our next steps…’

-Kimberly Jorgensen

Executive Director, Salem Pregnancy Care Center

At the Box Office

“Reagan” (the Ronald Reagan ‘BioPic’) landing at #3 over the long Labor Day weekend.

Critics hated the film (18% on Rotten Tomatoes), but audiences seemed to love the film.

Check out an interview with actor Dennis Quaid (who play’s Reagan) and a review of the film from Plugged In (Focus on the Family). https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/reagan-2024/

*’The Forge’ still doing well in theaters (#6) after its second weekend in theaters.

RECALL: Ready-to-eat Hickory Hollow Beef Jerky brand products sold in 5 states including North Carolina is being recalled . The flavors of Hickory Hollow branded beef jerky impacted include 2.8-ounce bags of Honey Mustard Bacon Jerky as well as 3.25-ounce bags of the following: Jamaican Jerked, Original, Hot Shot, Peppered, Jalapeno Original, Sweet Heat BBQ, Macho Nacho, Honey Original and Teriyaki. These products have a printed establishment number of “EST. NO. 34550” on the packaging and were sold from January 19, 2024 through August 21.

Approximately 6,229 pounds of product were incorrectly stamped with a USDA mark of inspection without the required inspection. For questions about this recall, call 262-745-5103 or email HickoryHollowBeefJerky@gmail.com.

Beef Jerky Is Being Recalled in 5 States—Here’s What to Know (msn.com)

Krispy Kreme and Dr Pepper have ‘teamed’ up for a tailgating first – the Dr Pepper Kick-off Doughnut. Available for a limited time.

Today is national Wildlife day

Bald Eagles have been the national ‘bird’ almost as long as the US has been a country

It’s true! The founding fathers signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776, and the Bald Eagle was made the national ‘bird’ just 6 years later in 1782! Beating out the turkey!

Sloths are slow movers. And they sleep a lot!

It’s true, sloths are incredibly slow-moving mammals, often hanging motionless on branches between feeding and sleeping – which can be up to 15 to 20 hours every day.

https://www.zoolabuk.com/post/10-fun-facts-about-american-animals

The #1 threat to wildlife in the US? Habitat loss.

https://www.nwf.org/Educational-Resources/Wildlife-Guide/Threats-to-Wildlife#:~

NFL begins play this Thursday night!

Online sports betting became legal in North Carolina in early March

So many fans are betting day in and day out on their favorite teams, and they are doing it in North Carolina using nothing more than their phones. There’s a catch…

The state tax code does not currently allow sports bets – placed online – to be itemized for gambling losses for the next tax season.

The IRS does allow for itemized winnings and losses.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2024/05/13/taxing-online-sports-betting-in-nc

BTW: Sports betting companies in North Carolina earned more than $105 million dollars in gross revenue in April, the first full month of legalized sports betting in the state.

https://www.wral.com/story/north-carolina-bettors-lost-more-than-100m-on-sports-wagering-in-april/21436613/