Wednesday Word

Happy 30th Birthday WBFJ!!!!!

On Monday, Sept 9, 2024 we will be celebrating our 30th birthday!!

You are invited!!!

WBFJ Studios

1249 Trade Street

Winston-Salem, NC 27101

We will have Moore Ice Cream, Garden Route Coffee, Birthday Cake by Natalie Lee, and a huge inflatable slide from D’s Cloud Party Rental!!

4pm-6pm

Please, help us celebrate the faithfulness of God for these 30 years! He has met the needs of WBFJ through the love, prayer, and financial support of each one that has sown into the ministry of WBFJ!! We want our WBFJ family to come together for this special celebration in the life of WBFJ!!!!!

WBFJ went on air in the afternoon of 9-9-94 with the faith to believe God to use WBFJ to minister through music, love, laughter, fellowship, and prayer. We give Him all the glory and honor that we have remained on the air, serving our community in good and hard times for you and us!!! We thank you for coming along for the ride!!!!!!! We are nothing without Him and you!

Thank you for the opportunity to serve you!!!

While you are here we would love to hear your WBFJ story!!!

We are grateful for you, our WBFJ family!!

See you on Monday!!!!!

Love & Blessings,

bonnie