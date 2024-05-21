WHAT'S NEW
High Point Heroes Club

wbfj-verne
May 21, 2024

High Point Heroes Club is an ever growing group of Triad service men and women who meets the first Friday evening of each month (5:30pm – 7pm). The ‘club’ is open to veterans (retired and active duty) across the Piedmont Triad. The next gathering will be Friday, June 7 to enjoy an afternoon of Kayaking.

Contact Timpani at (336) 883-3483                                     Email: timpani.troxler@highpointnc.gov

*Timpani Troxler is the ASPIRE Program Coordinator with the City of High Point (Parks and Rec Department)

