Thursday News for September 05, 2024

Below normal temperatures continue…

18 days till Fall (Sunday, September 22).

Today is national Cheese Pizza Day

Grab a slice and some deals at several chains…

Hungary Howie's, Marco's, Pizza Hut and Chuck-E-Cheese.

Election 2024: County Board of Elections across the state will begin mailing out ‘absentee ballots’ to eligible voters on Friday (Sept 6).

Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 and runs thru November 2. General Election Day on Nov 5th. *Are you registered to vote?

*NOW is a great time to check your voting status.

Links and info available on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Need to register or update your registration? See How to Register or Updating Registration.

Southwest Airlines is offering a flash promotion that amounts to a buy-one, get-one-free offer for companion flights. Act fast if you’re interested — the deal ends later today. https://www.southwest.com/rapid-rewards/companion-pass-promotion/

NFL: Kansas City vs Baltimore will kick-off the season TONIGHT.

BTW: Sports betting companies in North Carolina earned more than $105 million dollars in gross revenue in April, the first full month of legalized online sports betting in the state.

https://www.wral.com/story/north-carolina-bettors-lost-more-than-100m-on-sports-wagering-in-april/21436613/

Rams vs Aggies: NC A&T and Winston-Salem State will play for the first time in 14 years! The rivalry happens this Saturday night at 7pm in Greensboro.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/football/wssu-at-aggies-rams-rivalry/article_

Krispy Kreme and Dr Pepper have ‘teamed’ up for a tailgating first – the Dr Pepper Kick-off Doughnut. Available for a limited time.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, September 5, 2024

Archdale Recreation Center on Park Drive = 8:30am – 1pm

Clemmons Civic Club on Middlebrook Dr (Clemmons) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Thanks to Brian Warren sharing more about The Blue Ridge “Go Tell America Crusade” happening this Sunday thru Wednesday (Sept 8-11) beginning at 7pm nightly.

Location: Veteran’s Memorial Park in Mt Airy. It’s a FREE evangelistic outreach. Contact # 336-466-1266 https://gotellministries.com/ministries/crusades

Sunday night: Church Night (Traditional choir worship)

Monday night: Salute to Veterans

Tuesday night: First Responders night

Wednesday night: Youth / Student night w/ FREE pizza and giveaways

More workers are returning to the office.

Foot traffic in Manhattan office buildings (NYC) in July reached its highest level in four years, according to market research firm Placer.ai. While office visits nationwide reached 72% of pre-pandemic levels over the summer, rebounds in New York City and Miami led the nation with 90% of workers returning in-person.

https://gothamist.com/news/thanks-office-workers-foot-traffic-in-manhattan-nears-pre-covid-levels-report-says

Do you love pumpkin spice and fall flavors?

Trader Joe’s is looking for its next “Pumpkin Spice Pundit.” The right candidate for the seasonal role will get paid $1,000 dollars for trying all of Trader Joe’s new fall products.

Just fill out an online application before the Sept. 10th deadline

https://wgntv.com/news/trending/get-paid-1k-to-taste-trader-joes-pumpkin-spice-products/

A 14-year-old student is in custody after a school shooting at Apalachee High School (about an hour north of Atlanta) on Wednesday.

The community of Winder, Georgia, is grieving the deaths of four individuals (two 14-year-old students and two teachers). Nine others were wounded and hospitalized, all of whom are expected to survive. An investigation continues. The shooting is at least the 45th school shooting in 2024 and the deadliest so far this year.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/05/us/winder-georgia-shooting-apalachee-high-school/index.html

Update in the Middle East? A prospective hostage and ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is roughly 90% completed but disputes remain over the exchange of prisoners for hostages and the redeployment of Israeli forces in Gaza, according to a senior US official. US officials, with Qatar and Egypt, have for months worked to broker a deal to bring an end to the nearly yearlong conflict. CNN

Ride the train? NC-by-Train and Amtrak are planning stops for several events this fall including the NC State Fair in Raleigh AND Lexington Barbecue Festival.

The N.C. State Fair runs from Oct. 17 – 27.

The 40th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival is planned for Oct. 26.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/ncdot-announced-special-train-stops-for-fall-events-nc-state-fair-lexington-barbecue-festival/83-3f59282f-7b62-42f4-a917-343e217dbb14