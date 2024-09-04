WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home SUN@5 for September 08, 2024

SUN@5 for September 08, 2024

wbfj-verne
September 4, 2024

Several local life changing events will be highlighted on this week’s program…

 

Dr. Joy Greene

Dr Joy will share more about this years JOYTIME Women’s Retreat

coming up next Friday and Saturday (Sept 13 + 14)

at the RCR Event center in Welcome, NC.

Theme: “Finding your JOY in your Journey”

www.joytime.org

 

 

Human Trafficking awareness event (FREE)

Cindy King (Abolition NC) will explain more about “Bring to Light’,

a short eye-opening documentary with discussion to follow.

Next Friday evening, Sept 13 (7pm) at Lawndale Baptist church in Greensboro.

www.abolitionNC.org/Light to RSVP and learn more.

 

 

“Go Tell America Crusade” with evangelist Rick Gage

Brian Warren will unpack more about this FREE evangelistic outreach

Happening this Sunday – Wednesday (Sept 8-10) nightly beginning at 7pm.

Location: Veteran’s Memorial Park in Mt Airy.

Contact info: 336-466-1266

https://gotellministries.com/ministries/crusades

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (September 08, 2024)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

High Point Heroes Club (Event)

wbfj-verne
September 4, 2024

Blue Ridge “Go Tell Crusade”

wdecker_wbfj
September 4, 2024

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
September 4, 2024

Wednesday News for September 04, 2024

wbfj-verne
September 4, 2024

CICIS PIZZA PLEDGE

wdecker_wbfj
September 3, 2024

Red Cross Blood Drives across the Triad

wbfj-verne
September 3, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.