SUN@5 for September 08, 2024

Several local life changing events will be highlighted on this week’s program…

Dr. Joy Greene

Dr Joy will share more about this years JOYTIME Women’s Retreat

coming up next Friday and Saturday (Sept 13 + 14)

at the RCR Event center in Welcome, NC.

Theme: “Finding your JOY in your Journey”

www.joytime.org

Human Trafficking awareness event (FREE)

Cindy King (Abolition NC) will explain more about “Bring to Light’,

a short eye-opening documentary with discussion to follow.

Next Friday evening, Sept 13 (7pm) at Lawndale Baptist church in Greensboro.

www.abolitionNC.org/Light to RSVP and learn more.

“Go Tell America Crusade” with evangelist Rick Gage

Brian Warren will unpack more about this FREE evangelistic outreach

Happening this Sunday – Wednesday (Sept 8-10) nightly beginning at 7pm.

Location: Veteran’s Memorial Park in Mt Airy.

Contact info: 336-466-1266

https://gotellministries.com/ministries/crusades

