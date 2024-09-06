Friday News

Election 2024: County Board of Elections across the state will begin mailing out ‘Absentee Ballots’ to eligible voters Today (Friday, Sept. 6th). Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17th and runs thru November 2nd. General Election Day on Nov 5th. NOW is a great time to check your voting status. Links and info available on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

American Red Cross: Local Blood Drives for Friday, September 6th, 2024

High Point Medical Center (AH-WFB) on N. Elm Street = 8:00am – 1:00pm

Schedule Your Blood Donation at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or Call 1-800-RED-CROSS

Test results from the 2023-2024 school year have been released and are painting a picture of how North Carolina students are faring compared to previous years. How was Your School Graded? Click the link on this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM to find out. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/how-was-your-school-graded-north-carolina-school-report-cards-for-2023-2024-released-by-ncdpi/

Winston Salem has a reputation for the discovery of those who have the ability to act. School of the Arts is, of course, a Big reason for that. With that in Mind, an upcoming Netflix series filming in North Carolina is looking to cast paid extras. “The Waterfront,” a story about a family and their fishing business that is inspired by true events, begins filming in Wilmington this week. Those interested are asked to visit TW Cast and Recruit’s Facebook page, where all their casting calls are posted. People are also encouraged to register in the company’s talent database. Find the links I just mentioned on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM https://www.facebook.com/TWCastandRecruit

Traffic in Greensboro will undergo an addition of people making their way through town this weekend as the Biggest Party IN Greensboro is pretty much Here.

The 10th annual North Carolina Folk Festival kicks off Today and runs all weekend long. Organizers are ready as they have spent almost two weeks setting up downtown. This year, there are New street closures, New stages and a Director leading the way. The North Carolina Folk Festival brings in upwards of 150,000 people. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/thousands-expected-to-attend-nc-folk-fest-in-greensboro/

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that “North Carolina By Train”, the State’s Passenger Rail Service, will make stops at the N.C. State Fair and the Lexington Barbecue Festival this year. Tickets can be purchased now on the Amtrak website, Amtrak App or by calling 800-USA-Rail.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/ncdot-announced-special-train-stops-for-fall-events-nc-state-fair-lexington-barbecue-festival/83-3f59282f-7b62-42f4-a917-343e217dbb14

National Read a Book Day (which is Today) invites us ALL to grab a book we might enjoy and spend the day reading. But Did You Know that Reading Improves Memory and Concentration as Well as Reduces Stress? Older Adults who spend time reading show a slower cognitive decline and tend to participate in more mentally stimulating activities over their lifetime. On Top of That, Books are an inexpensive entertainment, educational tool and Hey—a Time Machine Too!

https://www.nationaldaycalendar.com/pop-culture-lifestyle/national-read-a-book-day-september-6

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Increasing Clouds …High 80

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy …Low 64

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy …High 82

Sunday: Sunny …High 76