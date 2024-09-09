Monday News for September 09, 2024

Less than 2 weeks till the official start of Fall (Sunday, September 22).

Happy 30th Birthday, WBFJ-FM (Sept 9, 1994)

Election 2024: UPDATE: the scheduled mailing of ‘absentee ballots’ to eligible voters statewide has been ‘delayed’.

Mail-in voting in North Carolina will be delayed by at least a few days — and possibly weeks — due to a court ruling last Friday in a lawsuit over whether Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s name should (remain) on the ballot for the presidential race.

State officials were supposed to begin sending out mail-in ballots last Friday (Sept 6). The North Carolina Court of Appeals ordered elections officials to hold off. The NC State Supreme Court could get involved…

www.wral.com/story/start-of-mail-in-voting-delayed-in-nc-as-rfk-jr-s-lawsuit-leads-to-court-ordered-pause/21611716/

Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 and runs thru November 2. General Election Day on Nov 5th. *Are you registered to vote?

*NOW is a great time to check (and update) your personal information.

Links and info available on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Need to register or update your registration? See How to Register or Updating Registration.

If you are wearing your ‘favorite’ college or NFL team colors today…you are a REAL fan. There were some ‘tough’ losses over the weekend.

The ACC is well represented on NFL rosters. All 17 ACC schools are represented with Clemson leading the way with 38 former players. Wake Forest has 17 former players in the NFL.

https://journalnow.com/sports/acc-well-represented-on-nfl-rosters-with-opening-weekend-approaching/article

$240 million = That’s how much Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott will earn as part of a four-year record-setting contract extension. That makes 31-year-old Prescott the highest paid NFL player and the first to earn $60 million a year. The Cowboys opened their season with a win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. CNN

NASCAR: Joey Logano wins NASCAR’s playoff opener at Atlanta.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, September 9, 2024

High Point Rockers on Lindsay Street (HP) = Noon – 4:30pm

Bales Wesleyan Church in Jamestown = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

At the Box Office

“Reagan” (the Ronald Reagan ‘BioPic’) remains at #3 after its second weekend in theaters.

Critics hated the film (18% on Rotten Tomatoes), but audiences love the film.

Check out an interview with actor Dennis Quaid (who play’s Reagan) and a review of the film from Plugged In (Focus on the Family). https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/reagan-2024/

“The Forge” still holding at #6 in theaters.

The latest Kendrick Brothers’ film focuses on the process of Christian discipleship.

The Forge is the follow up to the Kendrick Brothers 2015 hit, “War Room.”

www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/kendrick-brothers-aim-ignite-massive-move-within-american-church-powerful-new?

The Blue Ridge “Go Tell America Crusade” continues nightly (7pm) thru Wednesday (Sept 8-11) at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Mt Airy. It’s a FREE evangelistic outreach.

Contact Brian Warren at 336-466-1266 https://gotellministries.com/ministries/crusades

Monday night: Salute to Veterans

Tuesday night: First Responders night

Wednesday night: Youth / Student night w/ FREE pizza and giveaways

It’s Apple Picking time in North Carolina! A short drive or make it a daytrip.

From Reidsville to Flat Rock to Morganton to Moravian Falls.

Check out the list of Pick Your Own ‘Apple Farms’ on the News Blog…

Do you love pumpkin spice and fall flavors? Trader Joe’s is looking for its next “Pumpkin Spice Pundit.” The right candidate for the seasonal role will get paid $1,000 dollars for trying all of Trader Joe’s new fall products.

Just fill out an online application before the Sept. 10th deadline

https://wgntv.com/news/trending/get-paid-1k-to-taste-trader-joes-pumpkin-spice-products/

Apple is unveiling ‘new’ products this afternoon! The latest iPhone 16 will feature new AI (artificial intelligence) features such as enabling more natural conversations with Siri, helping to draft emails, making it easier to find specific moments in your photo albums and incorporating users’ personal information into its responses. https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/07/business/apple-september-next-fall-event/index.html?utm

Sad news: Big Lots has filed for bankruptcy.

As part of its Chapter 11 filing, the 57-year-old retailer announced that private equity firm Nexus Capital Management is acquiring “substantially all” of Big Lots stores and business operations. During the process, its locations and website will remain open for shopping. More store closures could be coming, soon.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/09/business/big-lots-chapter-11-bankruptcy/index.html

LL Flooring, formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, is going out of business after the bankrupt company failed to find a buyer to rescue the 30-year-old retailer.

Sales at its remaining 200 stores began on September 6, setting in motion an “orderly wind-down of operations” that will be completed in about 12 weeks. Roughly 2,000 workers will lose their jobs. https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/04/business/ll-flooring-liquidation/index.html

WBFJ Grandstand concert @ the Carolina Classic Fair (Wednesday, October 9)

This year’s artists include Colton Dixon, Austin French & Jeremy Rosado.

*Get into the Carolina Classic Fair AND our Grandstand concert with a donation of (5) non-perishable food items per person (WEDNESDAY ONLY). Fair dates: Oct 4-13

Details at www.wbfj.fm