Tuesday News for September 10, 2024

Today is national Suicide Prevention day…

The 9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline connects users with trained counselors who offer crisis support and provide access to community-based resources.

Since 988 made its debut, chat and text options have been added in Spanish, along with specialized services for veterans. Available 24/7. Call 988 or click https://988lifeline.org/

New this morning: Northeast Guilford Middle School is closed for students today and Wednesday due to HVAC unit repairs, according to Guilford County Schools.

Grab-and-go meals will be available.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/northeast-guilford-middle-closed-tuesday-wednesday/83-

Tropical Storm Francine is expected to become a hurricane later today in the western Gulf of Mexico, before making landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday. The greatest threat: storm surge, flooding rainfall, and damaging winds.

https://weather.com/storms/hurricane/news/2024-09-10-tropical-storm-hurricane-francine-forecast-gulf-coast-louisiana

Francine will likely bring showers to North Carolina on Friday (mainly in our western counties). Week 4: High School Football (Schedule Changes)

North Forsyth @ Oak Grove — Thursday, 7:00 PM

Salisbury hosting Person — Thursday, 7:00 PM

South Stokes hosting East Surry — Thursday, 7:30 PM

www.highschoolot.com/story/tropical-storm-francine-begins-to-impact-high-school-football-schedule-in-nc/21617510/

The Blue Ridge “Go Tell America Crusade” continues nightly (7pm) thru Wednesday (Sept 8-11) at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Mt Airy. It’s a FREE evangelistic outreach.

Contact Brian Warren at 336-466-1266 https://gotellministries.com/ministries/crusades

Tuesday night: First Responders night

Wednesday night: Youth / Student night w/ FREE pizza and giveaways

RECALL: Apple juice sold at chain retailers across the country has been recalled over concerns about arsenic levels. The apple juice was sold at stores such as Walgreens, Walmart, and Aldi, under various names including Great Value and Clover Valley. https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/09/health/apple-juice-recall-arsenic/index.html

That voice. Legendary actor James Earl Jones, the voice of Darth Vader in “Star Wars” and Mufasa in “The Lion King” (even the taglines for CNN), passed away on Monday. Jones was 93. Jones had a distinguished career that spanned some 60 years earning two Emmys, a Golden Globe, two Tony Awards, a Grammy, and an honorary Oscar.

Jones overcame a severe stutter to become a pioneer on stage and on the big screen.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/james-earl-jones-passes-93-how-he-came-meet-author-scriptures-he-once-narrated?inid=

American Red Cross: Local blood drives onTuesday, September 10

Central Baptist Church (Highway 68) Oak Ridge = 2:30 – 7pm

St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (Greensboro) = 1:30 – 6pm

Hillsdale Church (Hwy 158) Advance = 1:30 – 6pm

Center UMC in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Enon Baptist Church (Old US 421) East Bend = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Election 2024

Presidential Debate (Trump and Harris) TONIGHT at 9pm in Philadelphia.

ABC News is hosting the debate but most major networks will simulcast.

www.newsnationnow.com/politics/debates/donald-trump-kamala-harris-debate-philadelphia/

Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 and runs thru November 2. General Election Day on Nov 5th. *Are you registered to vote?

*NOW is a great time to check (and update) your personal information.

Links and info available on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Need to register or update your registration? See How to Register or Updating Registration

Update: Robert Kennedy, Jr’s name must be ‘removed’ from North Carolina ballots, based on a ruling from the NC Supreme Court on Monday. Ballots must now be reprinted at the counties’ expense. The state may have to ask for a waiver of the Sept. 21 federal deadline for mailing absentee ballots due to the reprinting.

https://ncnewsline.com/briefs/nc-supreme-court-orders-rfk-jr-s-name-removed-counties-to-reprint-millions-of-ballots/

Greensboro Police have issued a Silver Alert for Joshua Ray Willard.

The 31-year-old (who suffers from a cognitive impairment) was last seen wearing a gray jacket, white or blue shirt, and blue shorts, according to police. Info call 911.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/greensboro-police-search-for-missing-man/83-bc98a7

Amber Alert Cancelled for that missing 3-year-old form Boiling Spring Lakes which is about an hour west of Charlotte. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Khloe Marlow was last seen Sunday.

-Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department

Sad news: Big Lots has filed for bankruptcy.

During the process, Big Lots locations and their website will remain open for shopping. More store closures could be coming, soon.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/09/business/big-lots-chapter-11-bankruptcy/index.html

Deadline TONIGHT (Sept 10) Trader Joe’s is looking for its next “Pumpkin Spice Pundit.” The right candidate for the seasonal role will get paid $1,000 dollars for trying all of Trader Joe’s new fall products. Just fill out an online application today! https://wgntv.com/news/trending/get-paid-1k-to-taste-trader-joes-pumpkin-spice-products/

Proud of the red, white and blue?

“Duck Dynasty’s” Si Robertson (the zany uncle) recently got a “patriotic home makeover” – his new roof is literally red, white, and blue in honor of the American flag. Northeast Louisiana Roofing, a company in Monroe, Louisiana, has been on a quest to upgrade veterans’ homes, through a veterans program with Owens Corning.

*Si Robertson, who served in the U.S. Army and fought in Vietnam, seems to stands by

his priorities: “He loves Jesus, and he loves America, and he’s definitely unashamed.”

www.faithwire.com/2024/09/09/he-loves-america-beloved-duck-dynasty-stars-patriotic-new-home-design-turns-heads/?

‘For every house is built by someone, but God is the builder of everything’

Hebrews 3:4