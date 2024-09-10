Local 9-11 Remembrance Events 2024

https://www.yahoo.com/news/local-events-set-mark-sept-231600015.html

Students at High Point University have organized two memorial events.

TONIGHT (Sept 10) The HPU Student Government Association will hold a flag planting on this afternoon (Sept. 10), at 5:30 p.m. at Patriots Plaza on the HPUs campus. There will be 2,977 American flags planted to represent the total number of deaths on Sept. 11, 2001.

The HPU Student Government Association will stage a ‘stair run’ at the Cottrell Amphitheater Wednesday morning from 6am – 8am.

BTW: The HPU Student Government Association will make a donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation for each student who runs the stairs.

Winston-Salem: Climb to Remember hosted by the No Fear Battalion.

Honoring and remembering the 2,977 victims of Sept. 11, 200

Participants will walk or run 2,977 stairs at Allegacy Federal Credit Union (where Wake Forest plays football) on Wednesday morning.

Check-in begins at 6am. The Climb to Remember will begin at 6:30am.

Registration info: https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/WinstonSalem/NoFearBattalionClimbtoRemember2024

High Point: The fourth annual Climb to Remember event

Wednesday morning starting at 6am at Truist Point (Rockers) stadium downtown.

High Point firefighters, police officers and first responders will walk the stairs of the stadium to recognize the tragic loss of life and honor emergency workers in New York City who went into the Twin Towers to rescue victims.

The event is free and open to the public.

Special Veteran’s Coffee event at RCR (event center) in Welcome, NC

Wednesday morning (Sept 11) from 9am – noon

Theme: ‘Never Forget’. Speakers + Veteran Resources