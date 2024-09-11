Wednesday News for September 11, 2024

Today is the 23rd anniversary of the 9-11 Terror Attacks on the US (SEPT 11, 2001).

Remembrance day. Patriot Day. Flags are at half-staff today…

The official start of Fall less than 2 weeks away (Sunday, September 22)

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Enon Baptist Church (Old US 421) East Bend = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Hurricane Francine is expected to make landfall in Louisiana later today.

https://weather.com/storms/hurricane/news\

Francine will likely bring scattered showers to North Carolina on Friday (mainly in our western counties). Week 4: High School Football (Schedule Changes)

North Forsyth @ Oak Grove — Thursday, 7:00 PM

Salisbury hosting Person — Thursday, 7:00 PM

South Stokes hosting East Surry — Thursday, 7:30 PM

www.highschoolot.com/story/tropical-storm-francine-begins-to-impact-high-school-football-schedule-in-nc/21617510/

Final night: The Blue Ridge “Go Tell America Crusade”

Location: Veteran’s Memorial Park in Mt Airy.

TONIGHT at 7pm (Sept 11): Youth / Student night w/ FREE pizza and giveaways

It’s a FREE evangelistic outreach.

Contact Brian Warren at 336-466-1266 https://gotellministries.com/ministries/crusades

Faith films are doing well at the box office!

Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid, surged to #3 this past weekend, while The Forge held strong at #6. https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/reagan-and-forge-score-top-10-box-office

RECALL: Apple juice sold at chain retailers across the country has been recalled over concerns about arsenic levels. The apple juice was sold at stores such as Walgreens, Walmart, and Aldi, under various names including Great Value and Clover Valley. https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/09/health/apple-juice-recall-arsenic/index.html

Election 2024

Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 and runs thru November 2. General Election Day on Nov 5th. *Are you registered to vote?

*NOW is a great time to check (and update) your personal information.

Links and info available on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Need to register or update your registration? See How to Register or Updating Registration

What makes you happy? That’s a million dollar question!

Most of us would answer more money, a bigger home, that extended vacation, retirement, even fame. That was the focus of a Harvard Study, one of the most comprehensive longitudinal studies ever conducted, asking the question. “What makes you happy”? Their finding: It’s all about relationships! “People who are happiest and healthiest have strong, supportive bonds with family, friends, and their community”. The study (over several years and hundreds of people) highlights that “it’s not just about having many relationships but nurturing those that are deep, trusting, and reliable”.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/wellness/not-money-not-fame-an-85-year-long-study-shows-what-makes-us-happiest/ar-AA1q2xEc?ocid=