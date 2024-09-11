Wednesday Word

What makes you happy?

That’s a million dollar question!

Most of us would answer more money, a bigger home, that extended vacation, retirement, even fame.

That was the focus of a Harvard Study, one of the most comprehensive longitudinal studies ever conducted, asking the question. “What makes you happy”? Their finding: It’s all about relationships!

“People who are happiest and healthiest have strong, supportive bonds with family, friends, and their community”. The study (over several years and hundreds of people) highlights that “it’s not just about having many relationships but nurturing those that are deep, trusting, and reliable”.

Some suggest that happiness is just an emotion. And that ‘joy’ come from the Lord!

So, here’s to finding happiness in our mix of ever changing emotions.

More importantly, seek JOY that only Jesus can provide.

…the fruit of the Spirit [the result of His presence within us] is love [unselfish concern for others], joy, [inner] peace, patience [not the ability to wait, but how we act while waiting], kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. Against such things there is no law.

Galatians 5:22-23 Amplified Bible

-Verne

Study source link

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/wellness/not-money-not-fame-an-85-year-long-study-shows-what-makes-us-happiest/ar-AA1q2xEc?ocid=