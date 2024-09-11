WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
September 11, 2024

What makes you happy?

 

That’s a million dollar question!

Most of us would answer more money, a bigger home, that extended vacation, retirement, even fame.

 

That was the focus of a Harvard Study, one of the most comprehensive longitudinal studies ever conducted, asking the question. “What makes you happy”?  Their finding: It’s all about relationships!

“People who are happiest and healthiest have strong, supportive bonds with family, friends, and their community”. The study (over several years and hundreds of people) highlights that “it’s not just about having many relationships but nurturing those that are deep, trusting, and reliable”.

 

Some suggest that happiness is just an emotion. And that ‘joy’ come from the Lord!

So, here’s to finding happiness in our mix of ever changing emotions.

More importantly, seek JOY that only Jesus can provide.

 

the fruit of the Spirit [the result of His presence within us] is love [unselfish concern for others], joy, [inner] peace, patience [not the ability to wait, but how we act while waiting], kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. Against such things there is no law. 

Galatians 5:22-23 Amplified Bible

 

-Verne

 

Study source link

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/wellness/not-money-not-fame-an-85-year-long-study-shows-what-makes-us-happiest/ar-AA1q2xEc?ocid=

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

SUN@5: September 15, 2024

wbfj-verne
September 11, 2024

Blue Ridge “Go Tell Crusade”

wdecker_wbfj
September 11, 2024

Wednesday News for September 11, 2024

wbfj-verne
September 11, 2024

Local 9-11 Remembrance Events 2024

wbfj-verne
September 10, 2024

HITS DEEP TOUR 2025

wdecker_wbfj
September 10, 2024

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
September 10, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.