SUN@5: September 15, 2024

Gary Thomas shares more about the value of Biblical marriage though his bestselling book ”Sacred Marriage: What if God designed marriage to make us more Holy than Happy”

Marriage is hard! But it is worth the work! Do you need some encouragement or need refreshing? Are you in a marriage crisis or struggling to communicate?

The Sacred Marriage Seminar with Gary Thomas happening on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at Triad Church on Sunshine Way in Greensboro Time: 9am – 3:30pm (Check in at 8am) Lunch is provided. Grab your tickets now. Space is limited.

Pray North Carolina

Tonya Skelly shares more about the 3rd annual Pray North Carolina at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro on Saturday, September 21 from Noon – 2pm (doors open at 11am)

Praying for area pastors and local churches, elected officials, First responders, prison ministry, our military, missionaries, for Godly families/marriages, the unborn, the sick and suffering, students/teachers and schools, mental health, salvation for the lost, revival…. Free Event. Learn more: www.pray-nc.com

Election 2024: Voter ID Requirement

Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 and runs thru November 2. General Election Day on Nov 5th. *Are you registered to vote? NOW is a great time to check (and update) your personal information through your local county Board of Elections. Need to register or update your registration?https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/updating-registration

https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/how-register

