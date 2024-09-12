Thursday News for September 12, 2024

Next Sunday, September 22…the official start of Fall

Hurricane Francine has been downgraded to a Tropical depression after making landfall along the Louisiana coast late Wednesday. CNN

‘Francine’ bumping up ‘rain chances’ for the western mountains and southern Piedmont for Friday. Some schools have moved their high school football games to this evening

Week 4: High School Football (Schedule Changes)

North Forsyth @ Oak Grove — Thursday, 7:00 PM

Central Davidson @ Lexington — Thursday, 7:00 PM

Salisbury hosting Person — Thursday, 7:00 PM

Elkin @ Surry Central — Thursday, 7:00 PM

West Wilkes @ West Iredell — Thursday, 7:00 PM

East Wilkes @ Wilkes Central — Thursday, 7:00 PM

South Stokes hosting East Surry — Thursday, 7:30 PM

South Davidson @ South Stanly — Thursday, 7:30 PM

West Stokes @ North Surry — Thursday, 7:30 PM

www.highschoolot.com/story/tropical-storm-francine-begins-to-impact-high-school-football-schedule-in-nc/21617510/

A child in Mecklenburg County has been diagnosed with the first confirmed case of measles in North Carolina in six years, according to the State Health department.

The child likely was exposed to measles while traveling out of the country.

Appropriate precautions were taken to avoid spreading the virus…

“Measles is on the rise globally and in the U.S. WRAL



Topgolf Greensboro will officially open this Friday. The location on Guilford College Road along I-40, features 72 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-greensboro-topgolf-opens-2024/62006203

One of the country’s most iconic brands is dropping ‘part’ of its name?

Campbell Soup Company is dropping “soup” from its official name – after 155 years!

So, it wants to be known as “The Campbell’s Company.”

Corporate leaders say there’s more to Campbell these days than just soup, and that soup is now a smaller part of the company’s sales. The Campbell Company owns a variety of items (beyond soup) including Goldfish, Pepperidge Farm and Snyder’s of Hanover.https://www.foxcarolina.com/2024/09/11/campbell-soup-plans-change-its-name-after-155-years/?

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, September 12, 2024

Konnoak Hills UMC Weisner Street in Winston Salem = 12:30 – 5pm

Clemmons Presbyterian Church = 2:30pm – 7pm

Stokes Family YMCA on Moore Rd in King = 1:30pm – 6pm

Collide Church in Yadkinville = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Election 2024 – Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 and runs thru November 2. General Election Day on Nov 5th. *Are you registered to vote?

*NOW is a great time to check (and update) your personal information.

Links and info available on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Need to register or update your registration? See How to Register or Updating Registration

Jim Daly with Focus on the Family is responding to ‘abortion misinformation’ that was presented during Tuesday night’s President debate…

“Nearly 60 million people tuned into last night’s presidential debate in Philadelphia between Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat nominee, and former President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate.

But what I’m writing to you about today is about neither political candidates nor political parties. Not even the Election. I’m reaching out to you about abortion and our ongoing quest to save preborn babies.

One of the more pointed parts of last night’s exchange involved the now half-century plus debate over the sanctity of life. Specifically, ABC moderator Linsey Davis erroneously stated, “There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it’s born.”

Ms. Davis is mistaken. Babies who are born after failed abortions have been legally abandoned and have died. That’s infanticide. Earlier today, I reached out to Almin Karamehmedovic, the president of ABC News, and requested the network issue an immediate correction…”

Read Jim’s letter to ABC News: https://jimdaly.focusonthefamily.com/jim-daly-responds-to-abc-news/?

https://fb.watch/uyFg2O5aE2/