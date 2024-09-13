Friday News for September 13, 2024

An update from the “Fall Color Guy”

“September weather conditions will determine our ‘Fall color’. Looking good so far!”

Peak leaf viewing for the Northern Mountains (Boone area) should be mid-October!”

*Listen for weekly Fall foliage reports from Professor Howie Neufeld (NEW-feld)

aka the “Fall Color Guy” now thru October each Friday morning (6:20am) on WBFJ!

Professor Howie Neufeld (NEW-feld) is a Biologist at App State University in Boone.

*Reminder: FALL begins next Saturday (SEPT 22)

Area schools have experienced an uptick in online threats since the school shooting in Georgia last week, fueling fear and disinformation, leading to an increase in absences.

Superintendent Tricia McManus (Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools) held a press conference on Thursday to ask students and parents “to contact law enforcement or school officials if they see or hear of a threat”. FYI: EVERY threat is investigated. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/online-threats-disruption-major-problems-winston-salem-forsyth-fear-law-enforcement-metal-detectors/article_8

Positive news: The city of Winston-Salem has experienced an overall 15% decrease in crime this year as compared to the same time last year (2023). A group of 35 local, state and federal officials held a ‘violence-reduction roundtable’ at the Public Safety Center on Thursday. https://journalnow.com/news/local/crime-courts/winston-salem-crime-decreases/article

Better News: Mortgage rates fell this week to the lowest point since February 2023. The standard, 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.20% in the week ended September 12, according to Freddie Mac. www.cnn.com/2024/09/12/economy/mortgage-rates-september-12/index.html

McDonald’s: The $5 value meal is sticking around until December.

The fast-food giant is trying to beef up sales with a slew of fall deals…

50 cent Double Cheeseburgers for National Cheeseburger Day (Sept. 18).

$2 McCrispy sandwich for National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (Nov. 9)

Topgolf Greensboro is now open. (Opened at 9am this mori ng).

The location on Guilford College Road along I-40, features 72 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. “A relaxed, no-pressure environment for people of all skill levels to participate in the sport…” https://topgolf.com/us/greensboro/

Week 4: High School Football (Thursday night games / Winners)

Oak Grove, Central Davidson, West Stokes, Surry Central, East Surry, Salisbury

Friday Night Football (Local games)

North Davidson hosting Walkertown

Ledford at East Davidson

Glenn at Parkland

Thomasville hosting Smith

Bishop McGuinness at Wheatmore

College Football: Homecoming for the Deacs…

Wake Forest hosting #5 Ole Miss on Deacon Blvd !

Saturday kick-off at 6:30pm.

Coming up on ‘Focus on the Family’s’ daily broadcast…

Why do you have to ‘renew’ your driver’s license every few years,

but not your marriage license?

John Branyan explores the joys and challenges of married life.

He will also try to explain the differences in how husbands and wives communicate.😊

John ends with the heart-warming story of his great-grandparents’ lifelong love for each other. Listen to Focus on the Family TONIGHT at 9pm on WBFJ-FM.

Election 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris made two stops in the Tar Heel State.

Harris made a stop in Charlotte first before coming to Greensboro for an evening rally at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Former President Trump says NO to a third debate (or is that a second debate)?

Election 2024: Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 and runs thru November 2. General Election Day will be Tuesday, November 5th.

BTW: Are you registered to vote? Contact your county’s Board of Elections to register to vote OR update your information. Voter links on the News

It’s Apple Picking time in North Carolina! A short drive or make it a daytrip.

From Reidsville to Flat Rock to Morganton to Moravian Falls.

Check out the list of Pick Your Own ‘Apple Farms’ on the News Blog…

Monday: The 2024 WS/FCS Marching Band Jamboree!

Twelve marching bands will take the field at North Forsyth High School to perform their own routines. A combined performance will conclude the evening.

The jamboree begins at 5 pm (Monday, Sept 16).

WBFJ Grandstand concert @ the Carolina Classic Fair (Wednesday, October 9)

This year’s artists include Colton Dixon, Austin French & Jeremy Rosado.

*Get into the Carolina Classic Fair AND our Grandstand concert with a donation of (5) non-perishable food items per person (WEDNESDAY ONLY). Fair dates: Oct 4-13

Details at www.wbfj.fm

“The devil wants you to worry about what’s next,

So you can’t enjoy what’s now.

The devil is a liar.

So stop worrying.

Stay focused on GOD…

And enjoy every single day He gives!”

-Bandon Robbins (Bible teacher)

“The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy;

I have come that they may have life,

and have it to the full (or more abundantly).

(11) I am the good shepherd.

The good shepherd lays down His life for the sheep”

John 10:10-11 NIV