Monday News for September 16, 2024

Today is national Guacamole Day

Pass the chips and enjoy the avocado-based dip.

Chipotle: Download the app and get an order of free guac

Moe’s Southwestern Grill

BTW: Qdoba offers free guacamole or queso with any entrée…every day!

Flood Watch for central NC including the Piedmont Triad

… 2 to 4 inches of rain possible over the next 24 hours

UPDATE: Due to the forecast for heavy rain this evening, the WS/FC Schools Marching Band Jamboree has been POSTPONED to Tuesday, October 15.

Twelve marching bands will take the field at North Forsyth High School to perform their own routines. A combined performance will conclude the evening.

Location: North Forsyth High School beginning at 5pm on OCT 15.

Faith Films at the box office!

“God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust” #10 (first weekend in theaters).

Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid, #5 this past weekend, while The Forge #9

Election 2024: Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 and runs thru November 2. General Election Day will be Tuesday, November 5th.

Are you registered to vote? Contact your county’s Board of Elections to register to vote OR update your information. Voter links on the News

FREE admission to the Carolina Classic Fair?

Donate your gently used clothing items to any Goodwill location (in Forsyth County) and get a FREE fair admission ticket. Goodwill Days runs thru Oct 2.

WBFJ Grandstand concert @ the Carolina Classic Fair (Wednesday, October 9)

This year’s artists include Colton Dixon, Austin French & Jeremy Rosado.

*Get into the Carolina Classic Fair AND our Grandstand concert with a donation of (5) non-perishable food items per person (WEDNESDAY ONLY). Fair dates: Oct 4-13

An update from the “Fall Color Guy”

“September weather conditions will determine our ‘Fall color’. Looking good so far!”

Peak leaf viewing for the Northern Mountains (Boone area) should be mid-October!”

*Listen for weekly Fall foliage reports from Professor Howie Neufeld (NEW-feld)

aka the “Fall Color Guy” now thru October each Friday morning (6:20am) on WBFJ!

Professor Howie Neufeld (NEW-feld) is a Biologist at App State University in Boone.

*Reminder: FALL begins this Saturday (SEPT 22)

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Monday, September 16, 2024

First Baptist Church in Pilot Mountain = Noon – 4:30pm

Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Covenant UMC (Skeet Club Road) in High Point = 1:30 – 6pm

Stokesdale UMC on Loyola Drive = 2pm – 7pm

Elks Lodge 449 (Griffith Road) in Winston-Salem = 2 – 6pm

AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary (Old HWY 52) in Lexington = 3pm – 7pm

Just as a Roman soldier could not reasonably enter battle with a partial suit of armor, or with only some of his weapons, a believer will not be as successful in spiritual battle unless every part of God’s armor is included.

According to Paul, Believers must plan to utilize all tools available to them. One or two pieces are not sufficient. Only with every piece of the armor of God can a believer adequately stand against the schemes of the Devil. Paul also makes it clear that Christians are engaged in a spiritual battle, not an earthly one. www.bibleref.com/Ephesians/6/Ephesians-6-11.htm

“Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness arrayed, and with your feet fitted with the readiness of the gospel of peace.

In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. And take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God” –Ephesians 6:11-20 NIV