Tuesday News for September 17, 2024

Today is national VOTER registration Day.

Are you registered to vote? Contact your county’s Board of Elections to register to vote OR update your information. Voter INFO links on the News Blog…

*Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 and runs thru November 2. General Election Day will be Tuesday, November 5th.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/faq-voter-registration

Updated forecast from the National Weather Service (9am)…

Scattered (isolated) showers could bring ‘moderate to heavy rainfall’

this afternoon into the early evening. *Flash flooding is possible later today…

BTW: Nearly half of all ‘flash flood fatalities’ are auto related.

Most flood-related deaths occur when people attempt to drive through floodwaters. As little as six inches of water is capable of knocking someone over.

Up to a foot of rushing water can move a car.

https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood-turn-around-dont-drown

Power outages in the Triad (as of 9am).

Guilford county = 1,400

Forsyth county = close to 800 people without power

Good News: Some sunshine at Carolina Beach and Wrightsville Beach this morning, after ‘historic rainfall’ from a Tropical Cyclone that flooded homes, stranded vehicles and forced water rescues in several areas down East including Brunswick County.

Carolina Beach was placed under a state of emergency on Monday after 18 inches of rain fell there in 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

https://hdsc.nws.noaa.gov/pfds/pfds_map_cont.html?bkmrk=nc

All lanes of NC 12 are closed on the north end of Ocracoke Island due to sand and over-wash on the road. The road is expected to reopen this afternoon (2pm)

FREE admission to the Carolina Classic Fair?

Donate your gently used clothing items to any Goodwill location (in Forsyth County) and get a FREE fair admission ticket. Goodwill Days runs thru Oct 2.

*Visit goodwillnwnc.org for store locations and hours

WBFJ Grandstand concert @ the Carolina Classic Fair (Wednesday, October 9)

This year’s artists include Colton Dixon, Austin French & Jeremy Rosado.

*Get into the Carolina Classic Fair AND our Grandstand concert with a donation of (5) non-perishable food items per person (WEDNESDAY ONLY). Fair dates: Oct 4-13

Details at www.wbfj.fm

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Covenant UMC (Skeet Club Road) in High Point = 1:30 – 6pm

Stokesdale UMC on Loyola Drive = 2pm – 7pm

Elks Lodge 449 (Griffith Road) in Winston-Salem = 2 – 6pm

AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary (Old HWY 52) in Lexington = 3pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Today is US Constitution Day, marking 237 years since the signing of the US Constitution. The U. S Constitution was written in the same Pennsylvania State House (now called Independence Hall) where the Declaration of Independence was signed.

https://www.ncfamily.org/do-you-know-this-about-the-constitution/

Interesting facts about the US Constitution.

*Of the written national constitutions, the U.S. Constitution is the oldest and shortest. *Many were troubled that the original Constitution lacked a description of individual rights. So in 1791, a list of rights was added to the Constitution. The first ten amendments became known as The Bill of Rights.

*More than 11,000 amendments have been introduced in Congress. 33 have gone to the states to be ratified. Only 27 have received the necessary approval from the states to actually become amendments to the Constitution.

https://constitutioncenter.org/education/classroom-resource-library/classroom/constitution-fast-facts?

An update from the “Fall Color Guy”

“September weather conditions will determine our ‘Fall color’. Looking good so far!”

Peak leaf viewing for the Northern Mountains (Boone area) should be mid-October!”

*Listen for weekly Fall foliage reports from Professor Howie Neufeld (NEW-feld)

aka the “Fall Color Guy” now thru October each Friday morning (6:20am) on WBFJ!

Professor Howie Neufeld (NEW-feld) is a Biologist at App State University in Boone.

*Reminder: FALL begins this Saturday (SEPT 22)

Faith Films at the box office!

“God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust” #10 (first weekend in theaters).

Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid, #5 this past weekend, while The Forge #9

www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/2024W37/?

Praying for our schools. A student is accused of having a knife on the campus of RJ Reynolds High School on Monday morning. No one was stabbed, school leaders and the sheriff’s office said. Charges have been filed…

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/knife-student-reynolds-school-investigation-winston-salem-school-resource-office/article

Home Depot will pay $2 million dollars to settle a civil claim for overcharging customers. The complaint was originally filed in San Diego Superior Court. CNN

Aperture Cinema needs $100,000 dollars in funding to continue operating into 2025 plus founder and executive director Lawren Desai voluntary resigned on Monday. The independent cinema opened its doors in 2010 on West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/aperture-closing-100000-lawren-desai-money-trouble/article_6a292af6-742c-11ef-8176-dfed24cf3cde.html#tracking-source=mp-homepage