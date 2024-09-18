Wednesday News for September 18, 2024

Fall officially begins this Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8:43am…

Today is national CHEESEBURGER Day 2024

McDonald’s offering a Double Cheeseburger for 50 cents.

Burger King offering a FREE cheeseburger with a $1+ purchase.

Wendy’s offering a Junior Bacon Cheeseburger for 1 cent with any purchase on the

Wendy’s app or on their website today (Sept18) thru Sunday (Sept 22).

TOPIC: Who has the best LOCAL cheeseburger???

We are paying LESS at the pumps!

$2.91 = the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas, according to GasBuddy.

When is the BEST day to fill-up??

Mondays and Fridays are the best days to ‘fill-up’ your tank.

Wednesday and Thursday are the most expensive days to fill up?

Tuesdays and Sundays are good ‘top-off’ days

Flash flooding last night in the northern Piedmont.

Parts of Surry, Stokes, and Rockingham counties received heavy rainfall late Tuesday from that ‘Cyclone #8’ which dropped historic rainfall at Carolina Beach on Monday. *Flooding washed out a section of Franklin Moore Road in Stokes county, according to the Sheriff’s office there.

*A ‘River Flood Warning’ is in place this morning for portions of the Dan River in Rockingham County. Expect rivers and streams to rise over the next several hours!

*Local Media / Weather Experts

FYI: Stokes County schools = 2-hour delay this morning.

Downtown Parking: Out with the old, in with a new app?

Most of the ‘free business-hour parking’ would disappear from the streets of downtown Winston-Salem next year, if the city proceeds with a plan for on-street parking regulated by a private company’s smartphone app. BTW: On-street parking would remain free on nights and weekends in downtown Winston-Salem.

Pre-pandemic office rewind? After four years of employees working from home, officials with Amazon want ALL workers back in the office – five days a week, ASAP.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, September 18, 2024

St. Leo Catholic School in Winston Salem = 1pm – 5pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 (thru November 2).

General Election Day will be Tuesday, November 5th.

Are you registered to vote? Contact your county’s Board of Elections to register to vote OR update your information. Voter INFO links on the News Blog…

FREE admission to the Carolina Classic Fair?

Donate your gently used clothing items to any Goodwill location (in Forsyth County) and get a FREE fair admission ticket. Goodwill Days runs thru Oct 2.

WBFJ Grandstand concert @ the Carolina Classic Fair (Wednesday, October 9)

This year’s artists include Colton Dixon, Austin French & Jeremy Rosado.

*Get into the Carolina Classic Fair AND our Grandstand concert with a donation of (5) non-perishable food items per person (WEDNESDAY ONLY). Fair dates: Oct 4-13

An update from the “Fall Color Guy”

“September weather conditions will determine our ‘Fall color’. Looking good so far!”

Peak leaf viewing for the Northern Mountains (Boone area) should be mid-October!”

*Listen for weekly Fall foliage reports from Professor Howie Neufeld (NEW-feld)

aka the “Fall Color Guy” now thru October each Friday morning (6:20am) on WBFJ!

Professor Howie Neufeld (NEW-feld) is a Biologist at App State University in Boone.

*Reminder: FALL officially begins this Sunday morning (Sept 22)

It’s Apple Picking time in North Carolina! A short drive or make it a daytrip.

From Reidsville to Flat Rock to Morganton to Moravian Falls.

Check out the list of Pick Your Own ‘Apple Farms’ on the News Blog…

Faith Films at the box office!

“God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust” #10 (first weekend in theaters).

Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid, #5 this past weekend, while The Forge #9

