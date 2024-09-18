Wednesday Word

Creed: I Believe

Recently on WBFJ, you’ve probably heard the new rendition of Rich Mullins’s song, “Creed,” by Shane and Shane. When asked why they decided to record the classic, both responded by saying that the song profoundly shaped their faith journey and how the song reminds us of the unchanging foundation of our faith!

Personally, I’m so glad Shane and Shane chose to keep the dulcimer as part of the song.

Although Rich’s music goes much deeper than “Creed,” this was the central song, the core and anthem

(if you will) for him. His Christian faith was laid out so clearly in the Apostle’s Creed for what shaped him.

These particular lyrics in the song, epitomizes Rich himself…

I believe what I believe

Is what makes me what I am

I did not make it, no it is making me

It is the very truth of God

and not the invention of any man

Rich Mullins was unique. He was his own man. Yes, he was a Christ follower, but he marched to a different drum.

In the early 90s, he pursued becoming a music teacher on a Native American reservation.

When asked if he made the move because God had called him to convert the Native Americans,

Mullins responded, “no, I just got tired of White Evangelical middle-class perspective of God, and thought

I would have more luck finding Christ among the Pagan Navajos, besides I’m teaching music!”

Amy Grant once described Rich as “the uneasy conscience of Christian music.” Case in point, back in the day,

it would not be uncommon to see Rich in concert wearing blue jeans and be barefoot. That’s just how he rolled.

Tomorrow, September 19, 1997, marks 27 years since Rich Mullins unexpected home-going. Rich Mullins

lived what he was singing about. His songs still pierce the heart of those who listen.

We miss you, Rich… Kurt

Here’s a clip of the “Creed” video by Shane & Shane

(notice they have incorporated Rich Mullins into the video)

https://fb.watch/uGClLEoP1R/