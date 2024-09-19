Thursday News for September 19, 2024

Fall officially begins this Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8:43am…

47 days till Election Day. Are you registered to vote?

Contact your county’s Board of Elections to register to vote OR update your information. Voter INFO links on the News Blog… https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/faq-voter-registration

Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 (thru November 2).

General Election Day will be Tuesday, November 5th.

You can now renew your passports online, bypassing the traditional mail-in paper application process. The State Department announced Wednesday that its online passport renewal system is now fully operational. The secure link for passport renewal is on our News Blog at wbfj.fm www.Travel.State.Gov/renewonline

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, September 19, 2024

Bunker Hill UMC in Kernersville = 2:30pm – 7pm

Guilford College UMC on Fleming Road (Greensboro) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Memorial UMC on Randolph Street in Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Grace Baptist Church on Hwy 311 in Madison = 3pm – 7:30pm

Davie County Library in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Who let the GOATS out?

That’s the question being asked – after a TikTok video went viral earlier in the week, showing a herd of goats ‘out for a stroll’ down Highway 421 in Yadkin County.

The goats even got their own escort by local law enforcement. Several individuals stopped to assist. Good news: All the goats are safe and back home (for now)😊

The video was taken and posted by Stephanie Vestal. WXII 12 (facebook video)

Good News: We are still paying LESS at the pumps!

$2.92 = the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in NC, according to GasBuddy.

When is the BEST day to fill-up??

Mondays and Fridays are the best days to ‘fill-up’ your tank.

Wednesday and Thursday are the most expensive days to fill up?

Tuesdays and Sundays are good ‘top-off’ days

Source: Gasbuddy.com. https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

Traffic Alert in Walkertown

NC-DOT has temporarily closed Martin Street at Highway 66 (Old Hollow Road) in Walkertown, to install a new storm drain system (part of the NC-66 widening project).

The road is expected to reopen by 4pm this Friday.

“Where in the world are the FRONT ROW TIX?” Congrats to Rebecca Johnson who guessed the ‘exact’ location of the ‘virtually hidden’ TobyMac tickets…the ‘deep end’ of the Greensboro Aquatic Center! *Tickets now on-sale for the TobyMac – Hits Deep Tour 2025 – coming to the Greensboro Coliseum (January 25).

College Football

App State hosting South Alabama TONIGHT in Boone. Kick off 7:30pm at the ‘Rock’

And today is ‘Talk Like a Pirate Day’… AARRRRRRRRRR 😊

Americans lost more than $10 billion to fraud in 2023, the highest amount ever reported, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

People 80 and over lose the most money, with a median loss of $1,500.

Losses decrease with age, with people 19 and under losing $200 on average.

Americans 70 and older encounter fraud most frequently by phone and typically pay with their credit cards. They lose the most to business imposters.

For people aged 30 to 69, online shopping scams, often through social media, are the biggest fraud, and they also pay with credit cards.

For those 29 and younger, online shopping scams through social media are prevalent, but they most often pay with payment apps, making it harder to recover losses. Credit cards offer some of the best fraud protections.

Source: Rossen Reports https://www.wxii12.com/article/age-group-top-target-scammers-2024/62265657

Israel and its Middle East ‘foes’ are still assessing the impact of the dramatic explosions in Hezbollah’s electronic devices that killed 30 people and wounded hundreds of bystanders. The latest ‘coordinated attacks’ have thrown the terror group’s communications into disarray. Israel’s military may soon take advantage with a steep escalation of the war in the north. CBN News

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by ‘half a percentage point’ on Wednesday – the first cut since March 2020. Wednesday’s move is expected to be the first of several rate cuts over the next year or two. But it alone may not immediately have a big impact on your finances. For borrowers, “rates are not going to fall fast enough to bail you out of a bad situation,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com “And for savers, these rate cuts won’t erase the benefit you got from rising rates in 2022 and 2023.