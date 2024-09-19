WHAT'S NEW
Renew your passport online?

wbfj-verne
September 19, 2024

You can now renew your passports online, bypassing the traditional mail-in paper application process. The State Department announced Wednesday that its online passport renewal system is now fully operational.

The secure link for passport renewal here… www.Travel.State.Gov/renewonline

