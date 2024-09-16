WHAT'S NEW
SUN@5: Yadkin Christian Ministries

September 16, 2024

‘People helping people in times of need (for over 40 years)’

Beth Steelman, Executive Director of Yadkin Christian Ministries, shares with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about the need and mission of Yadkin Christian Ministries.

 

“Whatever you do for the least of these, you do for me”                         Matthew 25

Yadkin Christian Ministries is a cooperative effort of churches, individuals and non-profit agencies unified for the purpose of sharing Christ’s love by providing daily necessities to those in need in our community.  They have expanded to 2 locations to serve residents in need in Yadkin County: Yadkinville and East Bend

*Learn more on their Facebook page         https://www.facebook.com/YadkinChristianMinistries

Yadkin Christian Ministries is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for September.

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (September 22, 2024)

