Friday News for September 20, 2024

Update from the “Fall Color Guy” this morning. “A hint of Fall Color can be spotted in the highest elevations of our mountains. Peak leaf viewing for the Northern Mountains (Boone area) should be mid-October!” *Listen for weekly Fall foliage reports from Professor Howie Neufeld aka the “Fall Color Guy” now thru October each Friday morning (6:20am) on WBFJ!

Fall officially begins this Sunday…

Today is POW-MIA Recognition Day. As part of the day of recognition, may we all pause and reflect on the sacrifices made by US Service men and women who were (are) imprisoned or unaccounted for as a result of their military service.

FYI: Today, more than 81,000 of these brave men and women remain missing and unaccounted for around the world. They will never be forgotten… https://www.vfw.org/

Going to FaithFest? Bring THESE items…

Lawn chairs and blankets (We do not provide seating.)

Small coolers are allowed (They will be checked at the gate.)

Sun protection (sunglasses, sunscreen…)

Small Wagons (For carrying your little ones or chairs!)

Cash for the food vendors (Most accept cards. An ATM will be on site)

Back up phone charger (We know you’ll want to take all the pics!)

Extra cooling items (Example: handheld or neck fans, cooling towels, etc.)

Tickets (Don’t forget to bring them) https://faithfestnc.com/faqs/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, September 20, 2024

Robinhood Road YMCA in Winston-Salem = 10:30am – 2:30pm

Jacob’s Creek Fire Department in Madison = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

High School Football (TONIGHT)

West Forsyth at Mt Tabor

East Forsyth at Reagan

North Forsyth at Reidsville

West Stokes hosting Andrews

Reynolds at Davie

https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/football/piedmont-triad-week-5-high-school-football-games-watch/article_

College Football

48-14 OUCH!!! App State loosing against South Alabama last night in Boone!

Saturday College Football games…

NC State at Clemson (noon)

UNC hosting James Madison (noon)

Duke at Middle Tennessee State (4pm)

The RAMS on the road. WSSU at Virginia State (1pm)

*Wake Forest is ‘off’ this weekend.

Good News: We are still paying LESS at the pumps!

$2.91 = the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in NC (according to GasBuddy).

When is the BEST day to fill-up?? Gasbuddy.com. https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

Mondays and Fridays are the best days to ‘fill-up’ your tank.

Wednesday and Thursday are the most expensive days to fill up?

Tuesdays and Sundays are good ‘top-off’ days

Traffic Alert in Walkertown: NC-DOT: Martin Street at Highway 66 (Old Hollow Road) should be back open by 4pm this afternoon (Sept 20) once crews finish installation of a new storm drain system.

Stocks closed at record highs Thursday after the Federal Reserve’s long-awaited interest rate cut. CNN

Cast ballots in the cosmos? After NASA decided to keep them in space until 2025, astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will now cast their votes in the November elections more than 200 miles above their nearest polling place. They will perform their civic duty by voting absentee while in orbit around the Earth!

Are you registered to vote? Contact your county’s Board of Elections to register to vote OR update your information. Voter INFO: www.ncsbe.gov/registering/faq-voter-registration

Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 (thru November 2).

General Election Day will be Tuesday, November 5th.

Residents in one Winston-Salem neighborhood are unhappy about homeless encampments in their area. Residents are also frustrated by what they view as a lack of response from city officials. The area around Cloister Drive and Buchanan Street has seen a rise in encampments behind the sound wall near I-40.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/winston-salem-neighbors-unhappy-with-homeless-encampments/

Mark Robinson vowing to stay in the race for Governor.

The US healthcare system has been marked as the worst overall in a new analysis of 10 wealthy nations by a leading health research nonprofit.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/us-worst-healthcare-system-among-123635606.html

“We did let her finish her Frappuccino” Bedford Police explaining after they located an 8-year-old little girl in Ohio who drove her mom’s car to Target. Dashcam video showed the SUV struggling to stay within the street lanes during the 13-mile trip.

Yes, police let the 8-year-old finish her drink…before she was ‘taken’ home safely.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/18/us/video/dashcam-child-drives-to-target-digvid

Earlier in the week, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office received a call (around 9am in the morning) regarding a missing 3-year-old child Gus Hill Road in the Arcadia community. Responding swiftly, personnel from various divisions, including the specialized Drone Team, were sent to assist in the search. Good News: the 3-year-old was located within minutes of the search – lost but safe – according to Davidson Local.

BTW: “The newly formed Drone Team has already proven to be an invaluable resource during search and rescue operations when time is of the essence and will continue to implement evolving technology to keep the citizens of Davidson County safe”.

https://www.davidsonlocal.com/news/davidson-county-sheriffs-office-utilizes-drone-team-to-rescue-local-child