Fall Foliage is BIG business for the High Country

September 19, 2024

Dr Howie Neufeld aka “the Fall Color Guy” shares more about the upcoming ‘color’ season with Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) based on the latest weather trends in 2024.

The positive impact of tourism in the High Country to the local economy = priceless? During September, October and November an estimated $600 to $800 million is pumped into the local economy!
Planning a trip to see the ‘Fall colors’? The weekends in October will be very crowded!! Professor Neufeld suggests that the BEST time to head to the High Country to view ‘Fall Foliage’ is weekdays, early or late in the day!

Check out the latest Fall Foliage reports from ‘The Fall Color Guy’ www.facebook.com/FallColorGuy/

Dig deeper into the science behind the changing of leaves: biology.appstate.edu/fall-colors

FALL begins Sunday morning (Sept 22, 2024)

*Listen for weekly Fall foliage reports from Professor Howie Neufeld aka the “Fall Color Guy” now thru October each Friday morning (around 6:20am) on the WBFJ Morning Show!
www.wbfj.fm

*Dr Howie Neufeld aka “the Fall Color Guy” is a Professor of Biology at Appalachian State University in Boone

 

“Everyone must take time to sit and watch the leaves change.”
– Elizabeth Lawrence

